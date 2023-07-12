Former Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was infamously fired after his e-mails leaked complaining about the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell, and Washington Commanders former owner Dan Snyder. The owner of the now Las Vegas Raiders Mark Davis was not too pleased with how the whole situation played out, putting his reaction bluntly in conversation with Gruden, reports ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr and Seth Wickersham.

“F— the NFL. And f— Dan Snyder.”

Mark Davis believes the whole thing was a setup in order to get Jon Gruden fired, and given the shady nature of the NFL league office at times, it would come as no surprise. However, fast forward to today, and it is just Roger Goodell that sits on top, as Dan Snyder was practically forced by fellow owners to sell the Commanders and is no longer the owner in Washington. Still, Davis was skeptical about the whole ordeal, especially since he was one of the last to find out about the e-mails.

“What angered Davis more than anything, he later said, was being surprised by the emails months after Goodell, Pash and other owners, including Snyder, knew about them. It seemed to Davis as if he and the Raiders were collateral damage in what he saw as Goodell's years long effort to protect Dan Snyder, of all owners, at all costs.”

Whatever the truth is, there is no doubt that some under the table dealings were had in the firing of Gruden. Whether it was warranted or not is futile at this point, but no one can blame Davis for thinking Goodell and Snyder were up to no good.