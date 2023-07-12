Dan Snyder getting the boot as the owner 0f the Washington Commanders. His reign of toxic and abusive management of the team came to an end after investigations into his franchise. The scandal around Jon Gruden's bigoted emails proved to be the tipping point that eventually led to Syder's exodus.

Gruden's emails, which included racist and misogynistic taunts, among others, were made known to many NFL team owners well before they were leaked and reported on by the Wall Street Journal. Even after all that mess, Snyder was not guaranteed to be forced into a sale of the Commanders, according to Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham of ESPN. Playing it cool could have allowed him to ride out the storm and keep the team.

“He was free and clear that October — he just had to wait out his suspension and let everything blow over,” a source close to Snyder said, via ESPN. “A major miscalculation. Without the leaks, he might just have survived.”

Snyder would go on to hire private investigators to look into NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and former team general manager Bruce Allen. The former Commanders owner looked to take control of the situation through blackmail but to no avail. The NFL allowed Snyder to remain in control of the team despite countless scandals and abuse of power over the years.

Josh Harris, the owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, is set to take over for Snyder as the owner of the Commanders, though the official vote on the sale is still a week away.