It's been nearly two years since Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and new details are emerging on what led to the downfall of one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL. Gruden was pushed out of the Raiders in October 2021 after emails were leaked that contained racist and homophobic comments from Gruden, sent to then-Washington Commanders general manager Bruce Allen.

A report from ESPN says that Raiders owner Mark Davis was pressured by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to fire Gruden, something that Davis was leaning against before a call with the commissioner after the leaks. Sources said that Goodell repeatedly told Davis “You have to do something.”

Gruden at the time was in the middle of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders but had not done much to secure his job status. He had a good relationship with Davis but had yet to lead Las Vegas to a winning record in his second tenure as head coach, which started in 2018. Gruden coached five games in 2021 before he resigned.

It's no surprise that Goodell would want Gruden out of the league, for multiple reasons. The language he used in the emails is not condoned in any workplace and some of the things Gruden was saying were directed at Goodell. It may seem like the commissioner wielded his power to end Gruden's coaching career, but Davis and the Raiders should not have needed a push from Goodell to make the decision.

Jon Gruden was a good coach and even better on television as an analyst, but he'll likely be remembered most for the unceremonious end to his NFL coaching career.