MLB action continues on Saturday as we bring you another prediction and pick for this matchup between National League teams. The Miami Marlins (23-22) take on the San Francisco Giants (21-23) for the second game of this series. The Giants currently lead 1-0. Check out our MLB odds series for our Marlins-Giants prediction and pick.

The Miami Marlins are currently in second place in the NL East and have been a huge surprise at this point of the season. They’re having their best start in quite some time and they could see themselves become a serious contender in one of baseball’s best divisions. They won four games in a row before losing to the Giants yesterday. Braxton Garrett (LHP) will make the start for them.

The San Francisco Giants are currently third in the NL West and trail the leading Dodgers by seven games. They’re near the top of a very tough division and will need to capitalize on some of these upcoming games as the favorites. They were able to get a huge comeback win last night that improved them to four consecutive wins, including a series sweep of the Phillies. They’ll look for five straight as Logan Webb (RHP) makes the start for them.

Here are the Marlins-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Giants Odds

Miami Marlins: +146

San Francisco Giants: -174

Over 7.5: -105

Under 7.5: -115

How To Watch Marlins vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins continue to be one of the surprises of the season and have stunned teams with much better rosters on numerous occasions. They’ve been exceptionally clutch, going 14-2 in one-run games this season. They’ve been getting it done with their bats and while their pitching isn’t where it was a year ago, they’re seeing more success on offense then they have in previous years. Jorge Soler is having a great season, leading Miami with 11 home runs and 24 RBIs. They have a ton of speed on the base paths and should look to take advantage.

Braxton Garrett is 1-2 on the season behind a 5.40 ERA thru 36.2 IP. He hasn’t had a ton of control in his starts and has been susceptible to getting shelled early. Against a resilient team like the Giants, the Marlins will need a superior performance from their left-hander to steal a win on the road here. Look for the Marlins to be very aggressive in establishing the steal of second base.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants were able to capitalize on a Sandy Alcantara error in the sixth inning to lift them over the Marlins yesterday. Still, the Giants won’t be able to sustain those types of comebacks later in the season, so they want to see some consistency out of their bats during the opening innings of this game. If they can get out to a lead themselves at home, they should have enough firepower in their bullpen to close out with another win.

They’ll march Logan Webb to the mound. His ERA thru 59 inning of work is a manageable 3.20. He has 58 strikeouts to his name and could give the Giants a big boost if he’s dialed in from the first pitch. It took an explosive effort last night, but expect the Giants to be much more level-headed and consistent here with the confidence from the first game still fresh.

Final Marlins-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Marlins had a golden opportunity to steal the first game of the series behind the pitching of Sandy Alcantara. However, they lost a rare one-run game and looked sloppy in the final few innings. For the prediction, let’s go with the Giants to get another win as they’re the better team right now.

Final Marlins-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants (-174)