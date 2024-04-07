The Miami Marlins are in the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Marlins-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Marlins finally got their first win Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. They are now 1-9 on the season. Their win on Sunday raised their average to .221, and OPS to over .600. It is not great, but it is moving in the right direction. On the mound, the Marlins have an ERA over 5.00, and they walk over 5 batters per nine innings. Nonetheless, Miami comes into this game with a win under their belt finally.
The Yankees are 8-2 this season, and they are coming off a home series win over the Toronto Blue Jays. New York has been very good on the mound this season. They have an ERA of 3.07, and six of their eight wins have needed a save. At the plate the Yankees are batting .245 with 49 runs scored in their 10 games played.
Jesus Luzardo will get the ball for the Marlins. Nestor Cortes takes the bump for the Yankees.
Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-164)
Moneyline: +128
New York Yankees: -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline: -152
Over: 8 (-118)
Under: 8 (-104)
How to Watch Marlins vs. Yankees
Time: 6:05 PM ET/3:05 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Sun, YES Network
Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win
Jesus Luzardo is the Marlins best chance to win. He is their ace, and puts Miami in a good position to win every time he takes the hill. He has allowed three runs and two runs in his two starts while striking out 13. Luzardo has not gone more than 5.1 innings yet, but he needs to if the Marlins want to win. If the ace left-hander can go deeper into this game, the Marlins have a chance to pull off a road win.
The Marlins have got to start hitting the ball. The good news is Nestor Cortes has a .310 oBA through his first two starts this season. He has also struck out just seven batters. He is very much a pitch-to-contact type of pitcher, and the Marlins have to take advantage of that. If Miami can get out of their slump, which is possible, they will be able to win this game.
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Yankees have been hitting the ball pretty well this season. They have a .245 with 49 runs scored through their first 10 games of the year. They also have a .717 OPS. With their lineup healthy, the Yankees are extremely dangerous. Having Aaron Judge and Juan Soto is scary enough, but Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Volpe have really stepped up, as well. Luzardo is not an easy matchup by any means, but the Yankees should be able to have a pretty good game at the plate if they can continue what they have been doing.
As mentioned, Cortes is not having the greatest start to his 2024 campaign. However, the Marlins are one of the worst hitting teams in the MLB. This is even more evident by their record. On the season the Marlins are batting .221 with 40 runs scored, and a .622 OPS. If Cortes can pitch to his strengths and keep the Marlins off balance, he will have a good outing and lead the Yankees to a victory.
Final Marlins-Yankees Prediction & Pick
This is a pretty easy choice for me. The Marlins have not proven they can continue to win. Yes their ace is on the mound in this game, but they have lost both his starts. I will take the Yankees to win this game straight up.
Final Marlins-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-152)