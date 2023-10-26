Maryland looks to get back on track as they face Northwestern. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Maryland-Northwestern prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Maryland comes in at 5-2 on the season. They opened the season 5-0, with two wins in Big Ten play, as they took care of Michigan State and Indiana before having to face Ohio State. In that game, Maryland had a 10-0 lead overall but would be tied at half 10-10. Maryland would take the lead back in the third quarter with a Taulia Tagovaila touchdown but would end up down 20-17 going into the fourth. In the fourth quarter, Ohio State would score 17 unanswered to win 37-17. Last time out, they faced Illinois. They trailed most of the game but kept tying it up, including with 1:31 left in the game. Still, Illinois would kick a field goal as time expired to beat Maryland. Maryland is also dealing with off-the-field issues as well, with Kevin Sumlin being arrested this past week.

Meanwhile, Northwestern comes in at 3-4 on the year. They have traded wins and losses all year, opening with a loss to Rutgers, but then beating UTEP. Still, the wins have not been impressive. They have wins over UTEP and Howard this year, with the Howard game being close. The other win was a comeback over Minnesota. Last time out, it was a loss to Nebraska. Northwestern is also dealing with off-the-field issues, with a lawsuit from former coach Pat Fitzgerlad being levied this week.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Maryland-Northwestern Odds

Maryland: -13.5 (-118)

Northwestern: +13.5 (-104)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Maryland vs. Northwestern Week 9

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread

Taulia Tagovailoa leads this Maryland offense. He has passed for 1,935 yards this year, and for the most part, has been very good. Last time out he rebounded from his Ohio State game. He threw for 266 yards in that game with one big-time throw according to PFF, but he did not have a turnover or even a turnover-worthy pass in the game. He has only thrown five interceptions this year, with seven turnover-worthy passes.

Still, Tagovaila had done some solid work on the ground. While he has just 146 yards on the ground, he does have four touchdowns and does not have a fumble. Roman Hemby has been the main back this year for Maryland. He has 410 yards this year with four touchdowns on the ground. Hemby is rushing for over 4.5 yards per carry this season, with nine rushes for 15 yards this season. Colby McDonald has 221 yards as well, plus Antwain Littleton has 227 yards on the ground. Combined, they have forced 17 missed tackles and scored four times.

Meanwhile, the receiving game has been led by Jeshaun Jones. Jones has 428 yards this year, while also doing work after the catch, having 212 yards after the catch this year. He has also scored twice on the season. Kaden Prather has been the big scorer for the receiving core. He has scored five times this year while going for 373 yards this year. Tai Felton adds on three scores as well, with his 359 yards receiving.

On the pass rush, Maryland has 22 sacks this year. Fa'Najae Gotay has four sacks this year, with seven quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, Kellan Wyatt and Jaishawn Barham both have three sacks on the year, with over ten pressures each. Wyatt also has been solid in the running game. He has ten stops for offensive failures this year, with an average point of tackle just 1.3 yards downfield. In coverage, Tarheeb Still has been solid. He has not allowed a touchdown this year while allowing less than 50 percent of his passes targeted toward him to be completed. Further, he has three interceptions this year.

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread

Ben Bryant is expected to be back at quarterback for Northwestern in this game. He has not been great this year for Northwestern. He has completed just 95 of 163 passes this year for 925 yards and six touchdowns. Four of them came in one game though. Bryant also has three interceptions as well this year, with nine turnover-worthy passes on the season. He has also been sacked 15 times this year in five games on the season. Bryant has two rushing touchdowns this year though.

Cam Porter leads the running game for Northwestern. He has run for 323 yards this year and has been most of the work after contact this year. Porter has 243 yards this year after the first contact. Brendan Sullivan has scored twice this year on the ground, with 169 yards this season. Still, he has three fumbles this year.

Meanwhile, the receiving game has two guys leading the way. Bryce Kirtz leads the way with 423 yards this year, with three touchdowns. He has brought in 27 of 43 targets this year as well. Cam Johnson has brought in 28 of 47 targets this year, for 332 yards and a touchdown.

The Northwestern defense has been solid against the pass this year. They are 13th in the nation this year against the past. They have struggled against the run, but Maryland has a pass-first style of offense. The Wildcats do not have a huge pass rush, with just ten sacks this year. Anto Saka leads the way with three sacks this year, with nine total pressures. Meanwhile, the Wildcats have allowed just 1,223 yards passing this year, and have allowed just seven passing touchdowns. They also have five interceptions. Devin Turner has been solid in the playing game for the most part. He has two pass breakups, two dropped interceptions, and one interception. Still, he has allowed two touchdowns this year.

Final Maryland-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

Maryland played badly last week against Illinois. They struggled and ended up losing. They need a big rebound in this game. Still, they are facing a great passing defense. They have allowed just 152.3 yards per game in the air in their last three games. They also allow one of the lowest completion percentages in the nation. Tagovaila will be one of the better quarterbacks they have faced, but Northwestern will keep it close.

