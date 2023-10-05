Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Northwestern president Michael Schill seeking $130 million in compensatory damages, according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

Northwestern initially suspended Pat Fitzgerald for alleged hazing within the football program, then fired him for cause four days later.

Fitzgerald's claim is that the school's report showed that he did not know about the hazing, and that Northwestern University violated written and oral contracts in firing him.

The complaint outlines some of the reasoning.

“Northwestern promised Fitzgerald that if he agreed to Northwestern's proposed oral contract, it would put the entire matter to bed, and Fitzgerald would not face any additional consequences,” the complaint says, according to Vannini.

Fitzgerald's complaint also says there were two incidents of false reporting of hazing, with one claiming the alleged whistleblower planned to report false allegations with the intent of harming Fitzgerald.

The main component of the complaint from Fitzgerald was that he and Northwester agreed that the initial tw0-week suspension was intentionally supposed to be during a recruiting dead period, and that it would be the only punishment he would face for alleged hazing that he did not know about. The complaint also says that president Michael Schill backtracked and fired him based on no new evidence, according to Vannini.

Lastly, Fitzgerald's complaint notes that he was fired for cause without his contract's required written notice, which gets a 60-day review, according to Vannini.

Something like that was in Mel Tucker's contract with Michigan State. That was why Michigan State announced it's intent to fire Mel Tucker for cause before executing.

This story with Northwestern and Fitzgerald is far from being over.