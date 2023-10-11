The Dallas Mavericks made plenty of changes in the offseason as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2022-23 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs. Apart from their top priority of re-signing Kyrie Irving, Dallas revamped its depth by bringing in an influx of pieces across the board, which include Grant Williams, Seth Curry, rookies Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Richaun Holmes, and Dante Exum.

With the many offseason additions and the potential breakout of the Mavericks' young guys such as Jaden Hardy and Josh Green, it will be interesting to see how head coach Jason Kidd manages his rotations throughout the season.

With the Mavs' newfound depth, several players will certainly compete for spots in the rotation during training camp and throughout the preseason. One Mavericks player who should have a standout preseason to solidify his rotation spot is Dante Exum.

Mavericks player who must have a good preseason to solidify rotation spot: Dante Exum

Dante Exum is someone who has something to prove and is entering this 2023-24 NBA season with high motivations. Exum is making his return to the NBA after spending the last couple of seasons in Europe.

Exum was a highly-touted prospect when he first entered the NBA as the No. 5 overall pick by the Utah Jazz in 2014. But the 6-foot-5 guard never really lived up to the hype until he lost his spot in the NBA. He last appeared in the league during the 2020-21 NBA season, where he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After fizzling out in the NBA, the Australian moved on to Europe, where he had a couple of standout campaigns. He played with Barcelona during the 2021-22 season and then for Partizan in 2022-23.

Exum improved his game in his two years overseas, which caught the attention of Mavericks GM Nico Harrison. With that, the Mavs signed the former lottery pick and brought him back to the NBA on a two-year, $6.2 million deal, with the second season being non-guaranteed.

How Exum can crack the Mavs rotation

Exum will have stiff competition for a regular spot in the rotation with the abundance of perimeter players the Mavs have on their roster. The 28-year-old should compete with the likes of Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, and Tim Hardaway Jr. for perimeter minutes off the Mavericks bench.

The Mavs need a guard who can both defend and contribute something on offense. Frank Ntilikina could have been that guy, but his shortcomings on the offensive end limited his contributions for Dallas. An improved and more polished Exum, meanwhile, checks the boxes the Mavericks need from a perimeter player on both sides of the floor.

Dallas lacks a steady veteran table-setter for its second-unit. Exum can do that for them. He just showed that in their most recent game against Real Madrid, where he had nine dimes. In the 2022-23 ABA season with Partizan, Exum averaged 6.3 assists per 36 minutes.

Exum won't be a complete non-factor in scoring the ball as well. At 28, he is still an explosive athlete who has a quick burst to the basket, which makes him a driving threat. His ability to penetrate can also attract defenses to collapse in the paint, which can open up shots on the perimeter for Dallas' shooters.

Speaking of shooting, in his two years overseas, Exum also improved greatly as an outside shooter, which has always been the Achilles heel of his NBA career. His improved mechanics He shot a combined 45.9 percent from three in two seasons at the Liga ACB and the AdmiralBet ABA League. He also shot 42.4 percent in his most recent stint with Partizan at the EuroLeague.

The Mavs also lack a point-of-attack defender who can take on tough defensive assignments at times. Exum has always been an above-average defender in the NBA and was even previously tasked to take on peak Houston Rockets James Harden in a playoff series.

It also helps that Exum is already becoming a preseason favorite among Mavs fans and coach Jason Kidd.

Dante Exum was the most underrated pickup of the off-season. So impressed by his play.#MFFL — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) October 10, 2023

Not gonna be able to keep Dante Exum out of the rotation if he’s playing this well — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) October 10, 2023

Though Dallas has gone winless in three preseason outings so far, Exum has been one of the team's bright spots. He averaged 5.0 points and 4.0 assists in the Mavericks' two-game series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi.

The Aussie drew the start alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavs' most recent game against Real Madrid and tallied 13 points with two rebounds and nine assists. He also went 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Looking at the Mavericks' needs and what Exum brings to the table, signs are looking good for the Aussie to secure a spot in Coach Kidd's rotation.