The Dallas Mavericks' offseason was not splashy, but still active. Re-signing Kyrie Irving was a necessity and they accomplished that. But the Mavs also made some nice moves on the margins. Acquiring Grant Williams in a sign-and-trade was a great move to bolster their paltry defense from a year ago.

They brought back Seth Curry on the vet minimum over the summer while also bringing in Dante Exum, who had a nice season overseas a year ago, and Derrick Jones Jr. The Mavs also did well in the draft to get two guys who project to be plus defenders in the NBA in Dereck Lively II out of Duke and Olivier Maxence-Prosper out of Marquette.

These additions are solid and bring much-needed defensive versatility to a Mavs roster that didn't have it a year ago. But if there is a young player on their roster who looks poised to break out this season, it would be a bit too premature to anoint one of Dallas' rookies as a potential breakout player. Rather, Josh Green looks like someone who could have a breakout year for the Mavericks in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Mavs: Three-and-D Green

Josh Green looked the part of a potential three-and-d wing when he was coming out of the University of Arizona. He's strong and moves well at 6-6 210 pounds, a great combo for what teams want on the wing defensively. Green also shot 36.1% from the three-point line in his one season at Tuscan, as well as shooting 78% from the free throw line on decent volume in both areas. He looked like someone who would project to be a good shooter in the NBA.

It took a minute, but Green eventually got there. He only shot 16% from three as a rookie but bumped that mark up to 35.9% in his second season. Granted, it was on just 1.2 triple attempts per game, and he only averaged 15.5 minutes per night, but he played well in his time on the floor.

He continued to improve as a junior. His minutes and overall usage took a jump and so did his productivity and efficiency, most notably his three-ball. Not only did he shoot a career-high 2.8 threes per game, but he also shot a career-high 40.2% on those looks.

He was even better on catch-and-shoot threes, where he will see the majority of his shots playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. In fact, he was one of the better young players in the entire NBA at making those shots.

Highest Catch & Shoot 3P% Among Players 23 & Under 1. Sharpe: 45.5%—154 C&S 3PA

1. Maxey: 45.5%—211

3. Garland: 44.0%—175

4. Vassell: 43.2%—185

5. Joe: 42.3%—307

6. Ant Edwards: 41.7%—199

7. Josh Green: 41.4%—160

8. Keegan: 41.3%—465

9. Murphy III: 40.7%—447

10. Franz: 40.6%—219 pic.twitter.com/xNYUm21iu2 — NBA University (@NBA_University) September 16, 2023

Josh Green did this without sacrificing his effort on defense. On the ball, Green can slide down to chase guards or switch up to defend bigger wings. Assuming he starts alongside Doncic, Irving, Grant Williams, and Dwight Powell(?), that probably would be the assignment for Green out of the gate, with Williams handling bigger wings. Green is absolutely capable and has proven it both in the NBA and during the FIBA World Cup.

Last game, 5’8’’ Yuki Kawamura had 25 points and 9 assists to lead Japan to their first win in the #FIBAWC. This is how Josh Green defended him ALL game today. Special point-of-attack defense by an awesome all-around defender. pic.twitter.com/8kufeJt24y — Hoops Don (@99thBasketball) August 29, 2023

Green is also alert off the ball. The Mavs don't really have another player who is as active off the ball defensively as Green is. With limitations at their center spot, it helps to have someone as alert and athletic as Green to force some turnovers and get Dallas some easy points.

Josh Green continues to develop into a game-wrecker on defense. He begins the possession face-guarding Kawhi Leonard in the weak-side corner, then blows up a lob pass as the low-man. Green turns defense into offense by recovering possession, creating a layup with numbers. pic.twitter.com/3XxzohKukb — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 10, 2023

Pass and Cut

Josh Green's activity off the ball is felt on offense as well. It's another reason why he is a great fit next to Doncic and Irving. Green is a capable and frequent cutter. He generated 1.14 points per possession whenever he cut off the ball last season.

That mark ranked in just the 21st percentile of all players, but 1.14 points per possession is still an efficient play. He's strong and athletic enough to finish around the rim but he's also a solid playmaker whenever he's on the move. Whenever his teammates set him up in an advantageous spot, he can read the floor quickly and make the right play swiftly.

Josh Green with an INSANE pass in the air to Dwight in the paint pic.twitter.com/3sbJrgjg3e — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) October 5, 2023

Conclusion

Josh Green represents everything a team with a superstar like Doncic and another star in Irving would want in a role player. He's stout and versatile defensively and fills in the gaps on offense. He should get plenty of run this season and could even work his way into the starting lineup for the Mavericks this season. If he does, he could put together a really nice season for himself and the Mavs.