The New York Giants selected Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nabers is a dynamic wide receiver prospect from LSU, a school that has earned a reputation in recent years for developing star receivers. It remains to be seen how the team's new rookie will perform given the uncertainty around the Giants’ quarterback situation, but we’re going to make some predictions about Nabers’ stat line and impact on the team anyways.
Expectations are high after New York chose the LSU product over quarterback prospects such as Michigan’s JJ McCarthy. Nabers will be expected to perform well, and defenses can key in on him as one of the only dangerous offensive players the Giants have.
Nabers will need to generate explosive plays, find the endzone and shed the “diva” reputation that was perhaps unfairly assigned to him. Let’s look at four predictions that would result in a successful rookie season for Malik Nabers.
Nabers averages 20 yards per reception
The former LSU star is an absolute terror after the catch. He's physical and athletic. He's just as adept at breaking tackles as he is putting defenders on skates and making them whiff completely.
The Giants should make a concerted effort to get Nabers consistent opportunities via screen passes or quick throws that get the ball in his hands with plenty of open space to work. This is where Nabers will really shine. He'll have numerous opportunities to make defenders miss and gain chunk yardage or even take it all the way to the house.
Perhaps most importantly, Nabers will be the only credible big play threat that the Giants have. Jalin Hyatt is another receiver who could develop into a big play threat, but while he is fast he doesn't have the overall talent level of the Giants' incoming rookie receiver. Expect whoever is throwing the passes for New York to give Nabers plenty of chances at 50/50 balls on routes deep down the field.
Between Nabers’ ability to create on his own after the catch and the team’s willingness to give him chances deep down the field, Nabers should average north of 20 yards per reception despite the likely lackluster play the Giants will receive from the quarterback position.
Nabers records double-digit receiving touchdowns
As with the first prediction, the biggest hurdle for Nabers to achieve this goal will be the state of the team's quarterback play. If Daniel Jones elevates his performance , Nabers should reach 10 touchdowns with ease and could potentially threaten to reach 13 or even 15 trips to the end zone.
Even with bad quarterback play, though, Nabers should still reach the threshold of double-digit touchdowns. After losing Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, the Giants offense is completely devoid of proven playmakers.
They'll need somebody to step up as the go-to target for Jones or whoever is under center, and Nabers should quickly make a name for himself as a star receiver. The Giants will likely force-feed him the ball as the only player that keeps opposing defensive coordinators awake at night, and the young star will answer the call. Not only will he be fed a steady dose of targets, but he's an elite playmaker and a threat to take the ball to the house anytime he touches it.
The LSU product excels at making defenders miss and breaking off big gains after the catch. This will be important given the current state of the Giants’ offense. A lot of Nabers’ receptions will likely be on short passes with the onus on him to make something happen once he has the ball in his hands.
Nabers is a physical receiver who dominates at the catch point, and you can expect the Giants to feature him heavily in the red zone. He’ll likely see a consistent diet of 50/50 balls in the end zone, and the only reason he won't reach double-digit touchdowns from these types of plays alone is because the Giants will struggle to get into the red zone consistently.
The young star will likely record at least five touchdowns within the red zone, and possibly more. If we stick with five and then give him two touchdowns from short receptions where he makes the defender miss and creates scoring plays himself, that puts Nabers at 7 total touchdowns. Three more from broken plays or deeper routes should be a fairly easy goal for Nabers to reach, and this alone will put him at 10 touchdowns.
He develops a reputation as a physical blocker
One of the primary concerns around the former LSU Tiger has been rumors of a “high maintenance” and “diva-like” personality. It seems unfair to give a player that label without them having a real chance to defend themselves. Nabers hasn't quit on his team, thrown obvious temper tantrums or done anything to really deserve to be labeled as such. Unfortunately, it's difficult to shed that reputation once you have been labeled with it, and everything that Nabers does will be under a microscope. This was already true playing for the Giants in front of the New York media, but he will be under even more of a microscope given the diva label.
The best way for a wide receiver to shed accusations of being a diva is to dominate in the blocking game. Blocking is all effort for little personal reward, and being a willing and physical blocker shows that a player cares more about the team than himself.
Jalin Hyatt records 75+ receptions
This prediction isn't about Nabers directly, but his presence is what will make it possible. Expect the talented rookie to establish himself as the Giants' WR1 by the middle of the season, which will result in defenses paying extra attention to him. If Nabers can start commanding the respect of opponents and drawing double coverage during his rookie year, Jalin Hyatt should be a beneficiary of this development. Hyatt only had 23 receptions last season, but with opposing defenses focusing zeroing in on Nabers, Hyatt is due for a significant jump in both targets and receptions.