Tuesday featured an intense matchup between Slovenia and Germany in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament. At one point, German point guard Dennis Schroder looked like he was ready to throw hands against one of his opponents. Luckily, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic got in the way as he played peacemaker during a heated moment in the game.

Here’s a look at the incident in question (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Dennis Schroder was ready to throw hands, but Luka Doncic plays peacemaker 😳pic.twitter.com/6nRsZqieWK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 6, 2022

Schroder was having a bit of a shouting match against Luka’s teammate Edo Muric. The other players on the court recognized how things were about to escalate and so they intervened.

Schroder did not seem to appreciate Doncic putting hands on him as the Mavs All-Star tried to break up the clash. However, Luka kept his cool and he somehow managed to calm Schroder as well. Thankfully, the melee ended even before it began. It’s always good to see cooler heads prevail during such occasions.

At that point in the game, the Germans were down by five points with just 10 seconds remaining. They put up a valiant effort in trying to come back against a formidable Slovenia side, but in the end, they came up short. Frustration likely played a factor in Dennis Schroder’s rather aggressive behavior.

In the end, it was Luka Doncic and Co. who managed to secure a victory, 88-80. Doncic took the spotlight in this one, dropping an eye-popping 36 points to go along with 10 boards and four assists. That’s now three wins in four games for Slovenia, who have now tied Germany for the top spot in Group B.