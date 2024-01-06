Allen Iverson would have wanted to be in a backcourt with Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic continues to receive his fair share of compliments from players past and present. Many have praised the Slovenian's abilities on the court and the numbers he continuously puts up. NBA legend Allen Iverson now joins some of the big names who have recognized Doncic for the player he is.

Asked by Rachel Nichols who he would choose as a backcourt partner among today's players, Iverson selected Luka and explained how playing alongside a point guard with size would be beneficial.

“One of today's players? I would want it to be Luka because he's a big point guard,” Iverson said as per Nichols' official X account. “I can still play the two, he can guard the two, I can guard the one, and I think it'd just be deadly.”

"I think it'd just be deadly." – Allen Iverson tells me on Headliners that if he could pair in the backcourt with any current NBA player, it would be…Luka Doncic. Listen to find out his reasoning ⬇️ Full convo streaming now on Showtime/Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/a3ixy3KqBv — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 5, 2024

The thought of a young Iverson and a present-day Doncic cooking opponents for dinner would have been a sight to see for any basketball fan. At the moment, Doncic has an Iverson-like running mate in Kyrie Irving and the two have been the Mavs' focal points on offense.

Doncic and the Mavs look to win more games amid Irving's return

While the Mavs are currently seventh in the Western Conference, one could attribute Irving's recent injury to the team's roller coaster of losses and wins (Mavs are 4-5 out of their last 10 games). However, the Mavs' previous outing against the Portland Trail Blazers has shown that Luka and Kyrie have gotten back on track and that the latter has shaken off the rust due to his injury absence.

In the Wednesday night win against the Blazers, Doncic and Irving put on an offensive clinic.

Doncic had a 41-point outing, hitting four triples and making 11 out of his 14 free throw attempts. Irving on the other hand, added 29 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double (nine).

If one needed a present-day manifestation of what Luka Doncic and Allen Iverson would be like, they may have to look no further than the Mavs' current backcourt.