Luka Doncic is in rarefied air among NBA scorers after his latest feat was revealed.

The Dallas Mavericks haven't won a title yet with Luka Doncic at the helm of the ship. Still, Doncic has provided countless incredible shots, plays and memories en route to becoming one of the most likeable and recognizable NBA stars in recent memory.

Spurs legendary coach Gregg Popovich shared a truth bomb on Doncic's recent performance against his team. Dante Exum's standing in the Mavs' starting lineup was given an update by Coach Jason Kidd.

The Mavs' team success has been something to behold this season. Now, all eyes are focused on Doncic as the Slovenian superstar has joined the ranks of LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Doncic's Big Feat With Mavs, Revealed

The Mavericks star Doncic became the sixth-youngest player to ever reach the 10,000-point club, according to a post from MavsPR on Twitter.

Youngest Players to 10K Pts:

YRS-DAYS LeBron James: 23-059

Kevin Durant: 24-033

Kobe Bryant: 24-194

Carmelo Anthony: 24-251

Tracy McGrady: 24-272

Luka Dončić: 24-300

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 25-045

Devin Booker: 25-060

Dwight Howard: 25-095

Bob McAdoo: 25-137

Jayson Tatum: 25-246 — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 26, 2023

Doncic has done it with a style all his own. A worthy successor to franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki's throne as the franchise's most popular player, Doncic's outside shooting and passing wizardry has been rivaled by few; often imitated but never duplicated.

Luka's Magic Exposed

The Mavs battled the Suns deep into the fourth quarter as their Christmas Day game spilled over into December 26th in Arizona.

Doncic joined the aforementioned club on a textbook, trademark possession that began with a behind-the-back pass and ended with a long-range bomb from the parking lot.

Doncic has yet to make or win an NBA Finals, but he did average 32 points and nine rebounds per game against a stacked Golden State Warriors team in the 2021-2022 Western Conference Finals.

For Luka and the Mavs to return this year, a lot has to fall into place. Right now, Doncic and the Mavs are getting the (seemingly) easy stuff out of the way first, in preparation for another potentially deep run in 2024.