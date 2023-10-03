Wolverine won't be a part of the planned X-Men reboot, according to Marvel scooper CanWeGetSomeToast.

The scooper said, “The current idea to reboot the X-Men in the MCU does NOT feature Wolverine on the team.” It added that Marvel plans to push the X-Men across different platforms and ultimately end up on the big screen. This is a departure from 20th Century Fox's version which centered on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, if the rumor is to be believed.

Jackman played Wolverine/Logan in nine X-Men films from 2000 to 2007. While the movie Logan was supposed to be Jackman's last turn as the adamantium-infused anti-hero, the actor is reprising his role for Deadpool 3, the first X-Men film released as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman is also rumored to appear in the conclusion of the multiverse saga, Avengers: Secret Wars. If Wolverine does not make an appearance after Secret Wars, fans expect that the role is going to be recast.

Marvel Studios began introducing mutants in the MCU in 2019, when it reacquired the rights to X-Men, starting with Professor X in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ms. Marvel was also revealed to be a mutant, instead of an Inhuman as she has been originally portrayed in the comics. The comics has since adopted this change.

Since the Writers Guild of America reached a deal with the studios, Marvel has reportedly begun setting up meetings for ideas to be pitched for the X-Men reboot. The studio does not seem to be in a rush since the said reboot does not have a shooting date yet, according to CBR.