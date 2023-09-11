Deadpool 3 will mark the MCU debut for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. It could also be his last time in the role, and Shawn Levy is aware of that.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at TIFF about All The Light We Cannot See, Levy talked about the pressure of directing Jackman in his Wolverine return. “Like the rest of the world, I've waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool, and I don't know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make godd**ned sure that we get the old yellow and blue [suit] just once, and that we get it right,” Levy revealed.

Earlier this summer, photos surfaced of Jackman's comic-accurate Wolverine costume from the set of Deadpool 3. Levy told Entertainment Weekly that he and his crew went through “multiple, multiple, multiple iterations and fittings” to ensure that the suit was right. “It also helps that I'm making this movie within the MCU, so I have access to an army of the nerdiest nerds available to a Marvel project,” Levy said.

He also added that Ryan Reynolds, who stars as Deadpool, “wanted our movie to be grounded and not feel like a bunch of physical environments filmed on a soundstage.” This is why the MCU project has been shooting on-location, which is how the Jackman-Wolverine costume set photos initially leaked.

“Fortunately, it seems [the] global reaction to those costumes has been overwhelmingly positive, so all's well that ends well,” he concluded.

Deadpool 3's production has been paused due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The MCU film is currently scheduled for a May 3, 2024 release date. It remains to be seen if that will happen. Shawn Levy has worked with the film's stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the past on the likes of Free Guy, The Adam Project, and Real Steel. This marks Jackman's return to the Wolverine role for the first time since Logan.