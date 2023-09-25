146 days of being on strike came slowly for all Hollywood studios because of the Writer's Guild of America Strike. The concern about artificial intelligence's rapid use in the industry brought a lot of fear into the hearts of the WGA. Layoffs of thousands of workers also added more fuel to the flame which made the WGA strike longer. But, all of that could be turning for the better and even bring better critical mass with SAG-AFTRA.

Hollywood studios and the Writer's Guild of America are inching towards a deal that would end the WGA strike. They made a three-year deal that would give pay raises, better residual payments to writers, and more humane regulations for the use of artificial intelligence. The WGA negotiating committee outlined how great the new contract is, via Wendy Lee and Meg James of the Los Angeles Times.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” they declared.

The industry has been on strike since the second of May. This was to uphold their rights and get better treatment from their big bosses in Hollywood. This has pushed back a lot of shows and movies. Most of which were supposed to be released in the middle and late months of 2023.

A new deal could mean that the WGA can now focus on helping the bigger movement, SAG-AFTRA. This is because they have been pursuing better deals for performers since July. Will this finally end this rollercoaster saga in Hollywood and give workers what they are owed?