The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves for game two of a three game set Tuesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Mets were able to win the first game of this series Monday night thanks to Brandon Nimmo. Nimmo had four hits on the night, including two home runs. He was able to drive in five of the Mets eight runs. DJ Stewart also homered in the win. Julio Teheran did not have a good start, but the bullpen was lights out and kept the team in the game. Jorge Lopez notched his first save of the season in the win.
The Braves ended their short winning streak Monday night, but they made it interesting. Marcell Ozuna hit his fifth home run in the loss, and the Braves were able to outhit the Mets on the night. Four different hitters had multiple hits. On the mound, Charlie Morton allowed four runs through 5.2 innings pitched, but was able to get the no-decision.
Adrian Houser will take the ball for the Mets. Reynaldo Lopez gets the nod for the Braves.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Mets-Braves Odds
New York Mets: +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline: +158
Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+104)
Moneyline: -188
Over: 9.5 (-112)
Under: 9.5 (-108)
How to Watch Mets vs. Braves
Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT
TV: Sportsnet New York, Bally Sports Southeast
Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win
New York has Adrian Houser on the mound, and he began his Mets career on a high note. He went five innings, allowed one run on three hits, and struck out three against the Detroit Tigers. He has a much tougher matchup in this one, but he looked very good in his first start. Houser needs to replicate that. He will not get a bunch of strikeouts, but weak contact and missed barrels will win this one for him. If he has the same type of game Tuesday night, the Mets will cover this spread.
Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win
Lopez had a very good first start against the Chicago White Sox, his former team. Lopez went six innings, allowed just one run on four hits, and struck out five. The Braves lost, but it was to no fault of Lopez. The Mets are not much better than Chicago offensively. They are bottom of the league in a majority of hitting stats. If Lopez can have a similar outing in this game, and shut down the Mets, the Braves will win this game while covering the spread.
Atlanta has a very good offense. They are at the top of the MLB in batting average, OPS, home runs, hits, and plenty of other offensive stats. one through nine, the Braves lineup is full of tough outs. If Atlanta just continues to hit as they have been, they are going to win this game pretty easily.
Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick
This game should be good. The pitching matchup is actually pretty even. However, it is hard to bet against the Braves and their lineup. I will take Atlanta to win this game and cover the spread.
Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+104)