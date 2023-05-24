Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The New York Mets (25-24) visit the Chicago Cubs (21-26) for Game 2 of their three-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch commences at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chicago took a 1-0 series lead thanks to their 7-2 win in Tuesday’s opener. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Cubs prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Mets-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Cubs Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+172)

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-210)

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How To Watch Mets vs. Cubs

TV: MLB Network, SNY, Marquee

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Second in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 17-32 (35%)

Over Record: 23-25-1 (48%)

The Mets continue to be maddeningly inconsistent. Despite one of the highest payrolls in baseball and a star-studded lineup, New York finds themselves just a single game over .500 and losing ground on the first-place Braves just 50 games into the year. Still, they had won five straight games prior to dropping the series opener last night. That included a monster series win over the Rays and a three-game sweep of the Guardians. However, New York will need their bats to wake up and starter Kodai Senga to mirage his walk troubles if they want to cover as road favorites tonight.

Kodai Senga (4-2) makes his ninth start of the season tonight after the Mets pushed yesterday’s scheduled start back a day to allow him more rest. Senga has been incredibly up-and-down in his first year in the MLB but is coming off the best start of his career. In a win against the Rays last week, Senga threw six innings of one-run ball – striking out 12 in the process. Of his last eight starts, Senga allowed two or fewer runs in five of them. However, in the other three, he allowed at least four runs. With 3+ walks in seven of his eight starts, keen-eyed teams can certainly take advantage of his loose control. That said, his 11.5 K/9 shows how dominant the Japanese fork baller can be when things are clicking.

Although star shortstop Fransisco Lindor hasn’t exactly torn the cover after the ball against Stroman, he certainly has plenty of experience against Chicago’s ace. With 24 career at-bats against ‘Stro, Lindor could very well continue his upward trend of late. Despite hitting just .222 for the season, Lindor holds a .280 average over their last six games. The big name to watch is first baseman Pete Alonso. The MLB’s leader in home runs (18) has provided plenty of power at the plate in recent games – knocking out four home runs and collecting 17 total bases over their last six games.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 3-7 (Third in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 26-21 (55%)

Over Record: 25-21-1 (54%)

The Cubs appear to be rounding back into form after a rough stretch to kick off the month. After starting 14-10, Chicago’s north siders lost six of their last seven series – dropping to five-game under .500 in the process. That said, the return of budding star Nico Hoerner and the emergence of the red-hot Christopher Morel has brought new life to the Cubs. Since Hoerner’s return, they’ve gone 2-2. That includes their dominant 7-2 win in the opener. With their ace on the bump, Chicago certainly stands a strong chance of covering as road underdogs tonight – provided their bats can stay hot.

Righty Marcus Stroman (3-4) makes his 11th start of the season for the Cubs tonight. The long-time Blue Jays ace has settled in nicely in his second season in Chicago. After recording a 3.50 ERA and 1.15 WHIP last year, Stroman has cut those ratios down with a 3.05 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. His strikeout numbers are slightly above his career rate thanks to an 8.2 K/9. While he is well on pace to surpass last year’s 2.5 WAR (already a 1.7 WAR), his walk rate is slightly concerning thanks to a 2.4 K/BB. That said, Stroman could be in line for another strong start tonight after he dominated the Mets last season. He allowed just one run on one hit against New York last season. Coming off six innings of one-run ball in his most recent outing, look for another strong start from Chicago’s No. 1 starter.

Final Mets-Cubs Prediction & Pick

After cursing to a 7-2 win in the opener, the Cubs feel like too easy of a pick as home underdogs. Throw in that their ace is on the bump and opposing pitcher Kodai Senga struggles with walks, and we’re all over the home ‘dogs tonight.

Final Mets-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-210)