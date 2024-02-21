Miami is 30-25 putting them seventh in the East before their first game after the All-Star break.

The Miami Heat have had a tumultuous season to say the least as they are about to play their first game Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans after the NBA All-Star break. It has been filled with ups and downs, consistent injury issues, winning streaks, a seven-game skid, and a ton of stress-inducing contests. Sounds like a typical Heat season right?

However, it's been a crazy season nonetheless as it is now time to share our bold predictions for the Heat as there are 27 games left in the regular season. A lot can change in that time frame as they are currently in seventh place of the Eastern Conference with the hopefulness to make a lot of noise down the stretch.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Jimmy Butler comes alive after the All-Stat break for the Heat

There is the meme that has been posted around social media every single season that star Jimmy Butler has been with the Heat where it implies he coasts at the start of the season, but come February, he activates to another player. Then when Miami gets to the playoffs, he becomes the elite, clutch superstar fans know him to be or by some people “Michael Jordan 2.0.”

Well, it will happen again and it has already started to take place as early as Jan. 31 which was the day before the Heat had a team meeting and film session after the seven-game losing streak earlier. Since then, Butler has shifted into another gear that started with their first win after the skid where he scored 31 points, collected seven rebounds, and recorded six assists against the Sacramento Kings.

Since then, he has stacked up great performance after another which led into the All-Star break. He had to miss several games heading into the break due to the passing of a family member. However, he has posted videos to his social media pages using the break to show off his workout routines, showing that Butler is ready for the rest of the season.

Jimmy Butler putting in work over the All-Star break 🔥 (via @JimmyButler) pic.twitter.com/a49LqpwSpu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 20, 2024

So far on the season, Butler is averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. Expect high-level play from the 34-year old who will seemingly be at full health.

Heat will bypass play-in tourney this time around

There is no doubt that the Heat had a miraculous playoff run last season as they were the No. 8 seed after the play-in tournament, but still made the NBA Finals after beating heavy hitters like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics. Because of the inconsistent season they had, they lost their first play-in game to the Atlanta Hawks and barely beat the Chicago Bulls.

This time around though, Miami is going to find major success in the final 27 games of the season with a fully healthy lineup and bypass the play-in tourney. As they are currently seventh in the East, they are a couple of game separating themselves from the likes of the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers, meaning they will move up the conference.

While the Heat embrace going through the mud for success, they won't have to do it through the play-in, but as they are hitting their stride, they should finish at the sixth seed at the very least.

Heat will have top five defensive rating in the NBA

Defense has always been the name of the game for Miami, but they're kicking it into high gear as since the aforementioned seven-game skid, they are second in defensive rating behind the Minnesota Timberwolves. At the moment in total, Miami is eighth in the league, but they will finish top five in the NBA by the end of the season.

Because of the constant injury problems early in the season, the cohesion has been inconsistent for Miami resulting in poor defense dictating the offensive performance. Even star Bam Adebayo said the team “feels different” than before as they are playing to their strengths on defense according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“It definitely feels different,” Adebayo said. “We have a different team, different dynamic. But for the most part, the record, yes. The record looks the same. But the feel, the games that are happening, they feel totally different. It’s a totally different ball game. We got different players out there and we’re trying to figure out how this thing can jell.”

Heat fans should prepare to be on the edge of their seat for every game. Miami wouldn't want it any other way.