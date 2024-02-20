Highsmith was involved in a car accident on Feb. 6.

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith has been sued by Alekxei Peno who lost his leg in the car accident that took place after the team beat the Orlando Magic on Feb. 6. The 21-year old says that Highsmith's careless driving not only caused the accident, but the multiple injuries to himself according to TMZ.

Pino failed the lawsuit last Friday where in the accident, “alleging he was helping assist a stranded motorist on Feb. 6 in Miami when Highsmith barreled into him in his 2021 Audi A5 at a high rate of speed.” Because of the accident, Pino had to have an above-the-knee amputation.

Highsmith's lawyer releases statement on car accident

The TMZ report also says that Pino's lawyer stated that they are asking for an “excess of $50,000” for the damages done by Highsmith. On the other side, Highsmith's lawyer Jerry Dianis released a statement talking about what happened specifically in the accident and the reaction from the Heat player.

“At approximately 11:20 PM, Haywood struck a pedestrian pushing a disabled car without lights on down the middle of a dark road. Haywood immediately rushed to help the person pushing the car who had been injured. A tourniquet was applied to the injuries by a bystander and Haywood stayed on the scene continuously talking to the injured man, offering words of comfort until an ambulance took him to the hospital,” Dianis said. “Mr. Highsmith had not consumed alcohol or drugs and was not speeding. This was an unfortunate accident. We have been notified that the person sustained significant injuries but is in stable condition. Haywood and his family are praying for him. Haywood is of course shaken by this and appreciates the support and prayers he has received from the Miami Heat and fans. We will have no further comment.”

Highsmith talks about the accident

Highsmith would return to the team shortly after the events for practice and future games. In the Heat's win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 14 where he scored 16 points, he reflected on the accident to the media talking about how basketball and his family have helped him through this time.

“Basketball is my peace,” Highsmith said after the 76ers win. “I wanted to get back with my teammates and my coaches, to be around them, so they can get my energy up. Obviously, it hasn’t been the easiest week or so for me, but I’m just taking it day by day, and being around my team has been very helpful. Being around my family, the coaching staff, everybody, has been very helpful. So the Heat culture, Heat family had my back, so I appreciate that.”

The Heat released a statement on Feb. 7, the day after the incident, where they addressed Highsmith being a part of the car accident. Highsmith was ruled out before then due to “personal reasons” before the accident was revealed.