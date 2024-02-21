Tim Hardaway Sr. airs his thoughts on the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have made the playoffs consistently in the past four seasons. Led by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, South Beach's favorite team has proven that they're capable of going toe-to-toe with the league's best every year. This season, the team is sixth in the Eastern Conference. While their current position still entails yet another postseason appearance (assuming they stay in sixth until April), former NBA vet Tim Hardaway has suggestions that could possibly help the Heat improve and bring in more wins.

Appearing on Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller's podcast, Hardaway aired his thoughts on what he perceives is a major issue with Miami at the moment.

“They pass up too many shots,” Hardaway said, via The OGs, Presented by Playmaker HQ in any coverage. “All this pump faking and one dribble then pass over here. Take the shot that’s given to you.”

Additionally, the five-time All-Star mentioned one key player that could bring the Heat's game to another level.

“And another thing, me personally Terry Rozier, you gotta let him go. Go be him. He’s a young guy that can go out there and get it done…He’s the only one that can really break somebody down and make it happen. So I think you got to let him go and do what he needs to do, in the confinement of the offense,” Tim Hardaway added.

Rozier experienced a drop in numbers following his trade to the Heat. With the Hornets, Rozier put up 23.2 points and 6.6 assists per game this season. However, in 10 games wearing the Miami jersey, the guard is averaging just 12.6 points and 5.6 assists a contest.

One could say that Rozier is still adjusting to his new team. Still, if the Heat somehow find a way to unlock his offense within their system, then it might be the key to another deep playoff run this 2024.