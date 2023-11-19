Michigan football running back Blake Corum sees the team's near win over Maryland as a wake-up call. Michigan plays Ohio State Saturday.

University of Michigan football running back Blake Corum sees that the Wolverines had their hands full with Maryland on Saturday. Corum is taking the team's 31-24 victory over the Terrapins as a wake-up call.

“Maybe we needed this test a little bit,” Corum said, per ESPN. “We needed a close game like this.”

MICHIGAN OFFENSIVE WOES

Corum is a Virginia native and played in front of a lot of family and friends who came to the game. The back finished with 28 carries for 94 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Michigan actually struggled offensively, winning for the first time since 2020 when its offense got out scored. Maryland had 24 offensive points to only 20 for Michigan. The difference in the game was Michigan's defense, who forced two safeties and also scored on a fumble return for a touchdown.

Michigan will need to score more than 20 points on offense on Saturday when it goes up against Ohio State. The Buckeyes, like Michigan, are 11-0 on the season and 8-0 in the Big Ten. The game has tremendous implications in both the Big Ten Conference championship race, as well as the College Football Playoff standings. A Michigan win would mean an undefeated season, a spot in the conference championship, and a strong chance to make the playoff.

Michigan will once again be without coach Jim Harbaugh Saturday, who is serving a suspension from the Big Ten while the NCAA investigates whether the football program engaged in sign-stealing. Michigan dropped a legal challenge that would have possibly allowed him to coach the Ohio State game. Acting coach Sherrone Moore will continue coaching for the Wolverines Saturday. He's 2-0 on the season as acting coach.

The victory over Maryland made history for the Michigan program. Michigan football now has 1,000 wins all-time.