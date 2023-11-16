The Michigan football program and Jim Harbaugh have decided to ultimately accept the three-game suspension from the Big Ten.

The Michigan football team has been under fire all season long and now it appears the program is accepting its fate. As it turns out, Jim Harbaugh's suspension is going to stay for the remainder of the season.

Rather than fighting the Big Ten's decision, the Michigan football program and Jim Harbaugh have decided to accept the three-game suspension, per Dan Wolken of USA Today. The Wolverines will fight Commissioner Tony Petitti no longer.

“BREAKING: Michigan will accept the Big Ten’s three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh and end litigation, per a school announcement.”

With the Wolverines opting out of a possible hearing, the University released its own statement on the situation, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. Jim Harbaugh reportedly decided to accept the suspension to “return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field.”

“This morning, the University, Coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation. The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension. Coach Harbaugh, with the University's support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field. The Conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting coach Harbaugh's involvement in the allegations. The University continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA's investigation.”

Considering the Michigan football team is in the thick of the playoff race, it makes sense for Harbaugh to step out of the lime light for now. Especially considering his alleged accusations are the reason why the Wolverines are in this situation in the first place.

We'll see how it plays out though. The NCAA is conducting a thorough investigation and it may be months ahead when they announce their findings. Until then, we won't see Harbaugh on the sidelines for the remainder of the regular season.

Keep in mind though, that if the Wolverines clinch a playoff spot, there is a possibility Jim Harbaugh returns from suspension for the postseason. So, this is truly an interesting situation going on in Michigan right now.