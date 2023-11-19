Michigan acting football coach Sherrone Moore wants Jim Harbaugh recognized for his contributions to the team this season.

Michigan acting football coach Sherrone Moore wants the world to know that Jim Harbaugh plays a huge role in the team's success. Michigan football earned their 1,000th win Saturday, in a 31-24 victory over Maryland. The team posed for a photo after the game, and Moore felt Harbaugh should be included in the group.

“We need to edit [Harbaugh] in [the photo],” Moore said, per ESPN. “We've got the technology in the world today that we can get that done. It's historic to be a part of this university, this place, this team.”

Moore got his second win in a row, as Harbaugh serves a suspension from the Big Ten Conference amid an NCAA investigation into whether Michigan football stole signs from other football programs. Harbaugh must sit another game, this Saturday against Ohio State. Moore will once again be leading the team on the sidelines as Michigan tries to fulfill an undefeated season.

“The guys were just ecstatic to get that 1,000th win, but they all knew exactly what time it was after that,” Moore said.

Michigan has overcome an overwhelming amount of distractions to get to the doorstep of the College Football Playoff this season. The Wolverines are 11-0 on the year with a chance to get to the Big Ten championship game. Michigan has won despite parting ways with their linebackers coach and an analyst amid the NCAA probe.

Jim Harbaugh would be allowed to return to coach the team for the conference championship game, or its bowl game, whichever comes first. Michigan dropped a legal challenge that would have allowed Harbaugh to return to the sidelines during the regular season.

Michigan and Ohio State play Saturday at noon Eastern. Both teams are 11-0 and 8-0 in the Big Ten.