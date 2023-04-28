The Atlanta Braves will travel to begin their series with the New York Mets with a Friday night MLB matchup at Citi Field in Flushing. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.

Atlanta has begun their season 17-9, one game behind Pittsburgh for the best record in the National League. Manager Brian Snitker has one of the most talented rosters in the league, propped up by some advantageous contract extensions. Atlanta is once again in contention for a title.

New York has had a rough welcome home after a successful West Coast trip, falling to a 15-11 record. Losing two out of three games to the Nationals this week has the fan base concerned a bit. Veteran manager Buck Showalter is beloved by the fans, and has a talented roster ready for contention.

Here are the Braves-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Mets Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+128)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-154)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Braves vs. Mets

TV: Bally Sports South, PIX11

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Ozzie Albies is finally healthy, leading the team with seven home runs and 23 RBI, ranking in the 85th percentile of barrel percentage. Albies was limited to just 64 games last season due to multiple injuries. Sean Murphy, who escaped Oakland this offseason, has impressed, hitting six home runs while running an OBP north of .400. In addition to his offense, Murphy has provided elite defense behind the plate. Matt Olson has hit six doubles and seven home runs, another escapee from Oakland. Ronald Acuna leads the team with nine doubles and a ridiculous 13 stolen bases, hitting .352. Sam Hilliard, an under-the-radar pickup from Colorado, has hit three home runs and four doubles, carrying a .296 batting average.

Max Fried will make his fourth start of the season tonight, dominating in his first three. Fried has pitched to a sparkling 0.60 ERA, striking out 11 batters across 15.o innings. Batters have hit just .190 against Fried’s fastball, which he throws over 35 percent of the time. Dylan Lee has dominated out of the bullpen, with a 1.42 ERA, striking out 15 across 12.2 innings. Lee has held batters to a .163 batting average.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Pete Alonso’s power has been impressive this season, belting 10 home runs and driving in 25 runs. Alonso has also provided elite defense at first base. Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, belting four home runs and driving in 21 runs. Lindor has only hit .222, but he is running the second-highest walk rate of his career. Brandon Nimmo has rewarded the front office that gave him a huge contract, hitting two home runs while walking more than he has struck out. Nimmo has slashed .341/.446/.473, ranking in the 91st percentile for walk rate. Jeff McNeil has also walked more than he has struck out, adding eight extra-base hits.

David Peterson will take the mound in desperate need of a rebound. Peterson has pitched to a 7.36 ERA in 25.2 innings, striking out 30 batters. Peterson has run the lowest walk rate of his career, but the batted-ball results are damning. Closer David Robertson has registered five saves, with a 0.79 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11.1 innings pitched. Robertson has softened the blow of losing Edwin Diaz for the season.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick

Fried will continue his brilliance and guide Atlanta to victory.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick: Atlanta -1.5 (+128), under 7.5 (-104)