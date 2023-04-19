Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Atlanta Braves (14-4) visit the San Diego Padres (8-11) on Wednesday afternoon! First pitch commences at 4:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Padres prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Braves-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Padres Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+138)

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-166)

Over:9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Braves vs. Padres

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 8-2 (First in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 9-9 (50%)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over Record: 9-8-1 (53%)

Atlanta looks for a series sweep of the Padres tonight after winning the first two games of the series 2-0 and 8-1. The Braves hold a league-best eight-game winning streak. With their win yesterday they ensured another series victory – their fifth such win in six series on the year. In fact, Atlanta’s long series loss came just two weeks ago to these very Padres. With those losses avenged, the Braves look to complete the sweep with a crucial series with the defending champion Astros slated for Friday. That being said, this series is far from over as Atlanta needs another stellar night from their pitching staff if they want to cover their third consecutive game as road favorites.

Veteran Charlie Morton (2-1) makes his fourth start of the season for Atlanta tonight. The 39-year-old looked sharp in his first three starts as he has yet to allow more than three runs in a game. Consequently, he boasts strong counting stats including a 3.86 ERA although his 1.71 WHIP looms as troubling. Morton was strong in his previous start against the Padres. Although he picked up his only loss against them he went five innings giving up two earned runs and striking out six. The workhorse’s strikeout numbers notably look down thus far (6.6 K/9) compared to years past but with a career K/9 of 8.5 there remains hope for a turnaround in that department.

While Morton looked solid in his first three starts, the Braves’ offense could very well carry the load after yesterday’s performance. Atlanta turned eight hits into eight runs as Matt Olson and Sean Murphy continued their torrid pace of late. For the season, Olson holds a .296 batting average to go along with six homers and 20 RBI. As for Murphy, he started slow but has since rebounded to bat .275 to go along with four homers and 14 RBI.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 3-7 (Third in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 8-11 (42%)

Over Record: 9-10

San Diego attempts to salvage what has been a disastrous home series with Atlanta. After taking three of four against the Braves just two weeks prior the Padres find themselves at serious risk of being swept at home. Additionally, the Padres’ loss last night ensured their third consecutive series loss with a massive four-game slate with the first-place Diamondbacks looming tomorrow. As such, San Diego could find wins hard to come by in the immediate future and desperately needs to salvage this three-game set with a win tonight.

Righty Nick Martinez (0-1) makes his fourth start of the season tonight for San Diego. Although he is coming off his first quality start of the season, Martinez holds an ugly 0-1 record to go along with a 5.60 ERA. While his 1.42 WHIP remains solid, an 11:10 K:BB ratio certainly leaves cause for concern. With Musgrove slated to return on Saturday, this could be Martinez’s last chance to prove he belongs in the rotation. San Diego was very comfortable using him out of the bullpen last year where he made 37 of his 47 appearances. Martinez thrived in that role – finishing with a career-best 3.47 ERA and 8.0 K/9. He previously pitched in San Diego’s 5-4 win over Atlanta two weeks ago when he allowed four runs and walked five in 4.2 innings.

If the Padres want to salvage this series they have to get their bats rolling. The San Diego offense generated just one run over their last three games and they rank 25th in runs per game for the season. That starts with shortstop Xander Bogaerts – perhaps the only Padres hitter living up to the bill thus far. Bogaerts leads the team with a .347 average and four home runs thus far. Although he was hitless in yesterday’s loss, that snapped an 11-game hit streak for the former Boston Red Sox star. Additionally, Bogaerts holds a strong history with opposing starter Charlie Morton. In 41 career at-bats, Bogaerts batted .341 and blasted out two home runs.

Final Braves-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Braves are red-hot and thus should continue their torrid stretch of late.

Final Braves-Padres Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (+138)