Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Atlanta Braves (9-4) visit the Kansas City Royals (4-9) on Friday night! First pitch commences at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Royals prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Braves-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Royals Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+116)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Braves vs. Royals

TV: Bally Sports, MLB Network

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Last Series & Standing: 3-0 vs. CIN (First in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 5-8 (39%)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over Record: 7-6 (54%)

Atlanta travels west to take on Kansas City after a big sweep over Cincinnati. The Braves improved to 9-4 with their sweep – the best record in the National League. After a failed attempt at a World Series defense in 2022, Atlanta looks back and better than ever in 20223. Atlanta’s offense looks particularly impressive as the Braves’ 63 runs scored ranks second in the NL. That being said, they do face an unfamiliar foe in Kansas City as Atlanta hasn’t played them since the 2019 season. A lot has changed since then but it’s worth noting the Braves won just one of four games against the Royals back then. Still, Atlanta enters as a road favorite with a series shot at covering a 1.5-run spread given their all-around game but they’ll need another solid performance from their starter if they want to cover.

The 39-year-old Charlie Morton (1-1) makes his third start of the season for Atlanta tonight. Back with the team that the debuted with in 2008, Morton showed signs of age last season. Although he started 30+ games for the fourth-straight non-covid season, his 4.34 ERA was the highest since 2015. Still, he managed a 9-6 record and still looked perfectly capable of eating a large number of innings. The same looks true through two starts this season as Morton went five innings in each of his first two starts. He allowed three runs in a win against the Cardinals before giving up two in a loss to the Padres. While his 1.94 WHIP leaves a lot to be desired, Morton remains a quality pitcher provided he gets run support.

Atlanta features a number of weapons on the offensive side of the plate. Two-time Silver Slugger Ronal Acuna Jr. enters fresh off arguably his best series of the season. He went 7/12 against the Reds and drove in four runs. That was just the latest of what’s been a hot start to the year for Acuna. He holds a .370 average thus far with two home runs, six stolen bases, and nine RBI.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Last Series & Standing: 1-2 @ TEX (Fourth in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 4-9 (31%)

Over Record: 7-6 (54%)

Kansas City hasn’t looked great through four complete series. They were swept in their opening series against the Twins before dropping three of four to the Blue Jays. Although Kansas City picked up a huge series win in San Francisco, they followed that up by dropping two of three in Texas. That being said, the Royals’ offense exploded in their final game against the Rangers with a season-high 10 runs. While that could just be a hot day at the plate, the Royals need all the momentum they can get against the first-place Braves.

Righty Brady Singer (1-0) makes his third start of the season for the Royals. Kansas City won in each of his first two starts despite him giving up five runs in his most recent outing. While he lasted six innings against the Giants, they pounded him for eight hits. Still, he looked sharp against the Blue Jays where he gave up just two hits and a single run in five innings of work. Singer made a huge leap last season, lowering his ERA to 3.23 while maintaining a stellar 10-5 record in 24 starts. Although he struck out just seven hitters in 11 innings this season, his career 8.8 K/9 suggests strikeouts could be on the horizon. Atlanta presents a solid opportunity to rack up some strikeouts considering they do so at the 12th-highest rate in the MLB.

22-year-old phenom Bobby Witt Jr. broke out of his slump in their most recent series and looks to be a huge factor in tonight’s game. The infielder racked up six hits in 13 appearances against the Rangers and drove in two runs. Perhaps his biggest contribution came on the base paths as his four stolen bases lead to three runs scored.

Final Braves-Royals Prediction & Pick

Although the Royals looked strong in their most recent game, the Braves’ offense offers way too much firepower for them to keep up.

Final Braves-Royals Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (+116)