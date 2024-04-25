Vladimir Guerrero Jr. offered a succinct response to reporters when he was pressed over a botched run-of-the-mill play that caused the Toronto Blue Jays to subsequently drop the second game of a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays were up 2-0 with two outs and had Michael Massey at second base when Kyle Isbel smacked a grounder that was scooped up by third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa. However, Guerrero mistimed the relay and saw the ball clip his glove and allowed the ball to drift into foul territory, leading to Massey trotting to home plate for a run off the error.
The mistake parlayed into Bobby Witt Jr. slapping a double to left field later in the inning, allowing Maikel Garcia and Isbel to score the go-ahead runs. The Royals' pitching staff later stifled the Blue Jays' order over the next four innings and held on to win 3-2.
Kevin Gausman got the ground ball he needed and IKF made a fine play here, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. didn’t catch it.
I thought it might have gone through the webbing again, but nope… Just plain missed it. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/MBfFhRlQqK
— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 24, 2024
The fielding error may have appeared to be the result of Guerrero seeing the webbing of his glove rip apart, a curious recurring case for the first baseman, but it later showed that he was not fully outstretched to receive the relay from Kiner-Falefa.
When asked about the gaffe, Guerrero told reporters through an interpreter, “What can I say? I just missed the ball. Period.”
Pitcher Kevin Gausman, who has yet to record a win in three starts this season, did not pile on the criticism on Guerrero following the incident, but chose instead to affirm his support for his teammate amid his struggles on the plate.
“There's nothing more I can do about it now,” said Gausman. “It stinks, but I still want Vladdy as my first baseman. I'm very confident in his ability over there, that’s why it stinks. That’s the game, unfortunately. We’re playing really good baseball and it’s unfortunate that it ended up being as important as it was.”
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has gone on a steady decline in the past few seasons since peaking in 2021. During the aforementioned 2021 season, Guerrero blasted 48 home runs to lead the majors, showing signs of promise of a special talent for the Blue Jays.
However, this season has been a struggle for Guerrero, who is batting .217 with a .681 OPS. He last hit a home run on April 10 against the Seattle Mariners.