MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will square off in a doubleheader matchup on Tuesday in Los Angeles. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Dodgers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick, laid out below.

Los Angeles was the first team to 100 wins, with a 102-44 record to secure the NL West title quite easily. For the better part of a decade, the team has dominated the division, and have been one of the best teams in baseball for a long period of time.

Arizona has inspired some cautioned optimism in its fanbase, with a 68-79 record, but optimism is the only tangible achievement from this season. With the division already wrapped up, and Arizona sitting in fourth place, the NL Wild Card is the only hope. That too seems out of reach, with Arizona trailing by 12.5 games.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Dodgers Game 1 MLB betting odds.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Dodgers Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-120)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (+100)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-120)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Michael Grove, an impressive rookie, will make the start for Los Angeles in this one. In four appearances, three starts, Grove has pitched to a 4.40 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 14.1 innings. Grove averages about 95 mph with his fastball, and batters are hitting just .237 against the pitch. Based on batted ball data, Grove’s expected ERA is just 2.63, and the two should stabilize as Grove receives more innings.

Los Angeles’ bullpen ranks second in the league with a 2.96 ERA, striking out 549 batters in 511.1 innings. Alex Vesia, already with a career-high in appearances and innings, has pitched to a 2.36 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 49.2 innings. Vesia has struck out 34.1 percent of the batters he has faced, which ranks in the 96th percentile. Evan Phillips, a waiver pickup with a new slider, owns a 1.26 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 57.1 innings. Phillips’ new slider has held batters to a .163 batting average with 34 strikeouts in 86 at-bats. Closer Craig Kimbrel has been up and down this season, but is capable of going on hot streaks at any given time.

The offense for Los Angeles is obviously a lethal group, judging by the team’s record. Mookie Betts leads the team with 34 home runs, adding 35 doubles and 12 stolen bases. Betts is slashing .273/.345/.548 on the season. Freddie Freeman, the team’s big offseason pickup, leads the league with 45 doubles and a .329 batting average, hitting 20 home runs and 94 RBI. Trea Turner leads the team with 97 RBI and 25 stolen bases, hitting 20 home runs and 38 doubles. Catcher Will Smith is one of the best offensive catchers in the league, has 22 home runs, 25 doubles, and 82 RBI. Justin Turner has hit .282 with 13 home runs and 36 doubles. Los Angeles ranks second in the league with 306 doubles, third with a .260 batting average, and fourth with 199 home runs, and sixth with 94 stolen bases.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Arizona will send veteran Zach Davies to the mound in the first game. Davies has gone 2-4 with a 4.06 ERA with 93 strikeouts in 122 innings across 24 starts. Davies’ changeup has been his best offering, holding batters to a .219 average against it. Batters have whiffed against 32.5 percent of the changeups they have seen. Overall, batters are hitting .237 against Davies. Arizona’s bullpen has struggled mightily, with a 4.60 ERA in 510.2 innings. The group’s ERA ranks 26th in the league. Journeyman Joe Mantiply has been the best of the group, with a 2.86 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 56.2 innings. Mantiply has walked just 2.2 percent of the batters he has faced, which ranks in the 99th percentile in the league. Mantiply has forced batters to chase at a 41 percent rate, which ranks in the 100th percentile in the league. Kyle Nelson, another lefty, has been successful but was recently put on the injured list.

Christian Walker has paced the offense, with 34 home runs and 83 RBI, both of which lead the team. Daulton Varsho, has hit 25 home runs and 22 doubles, both of which rank second on the team. Varsho has also stolen ten bases, which ranks third on the team. Ketel Marte leads the team with 39 doubles, adding 11 home runs. Josh Rojas leads the team with a .263 batting average and 19 stolen bases, hitting 21 doubles and eight home runs. Jake McCarthy is second on the team with 18 stolen bases, hitting .300 with eight home runs in 87 games. Rookie outfielder Stone Garrett has three home runs and three stolen bases in 18 games, hitting .309 in his limited playing time. Jordan Luplow is tied for third on the team with 11 home runs.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Los Angeles should be able to handle this one.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles -1.5 (-125), over 9 (-102)