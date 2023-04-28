The Seattle Mariners will travel to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a Friday night MLB matchup at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mariners-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.

Seattle has struggled to an 11-14 record this season, despite a strong roster. The bullpen has been to blame a bit for the struggles. Manager Scott Servais has helped to turn the fortune of the franchise, making the postseason for the first time in over two decades.

Toronto has started off with a 16-9 record after finishing their 2022 in second place of the AL East, securing the top Wild Card spot with a 92-70 record. Even with a torrid end to the season, Toronto could not climb atop the division. A solid offseason supplemented an already talented roster, giving the Blue Jays a legitimate chance to contend.

Here are the Mariners-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Blue Jays Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+152)

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Blue Jays

TV: Rally Sports Northwest, The SportsNet

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Jarred Kelenic finally seems to be delivering on his prospect promise, slashing .316/.375/.671 with seven home runs, seven doubles, and three stolen bases. Kelenic ranks towards the top of the league in most batted ball metrics, but also provides above-average defense in the outfield. Fellow outfielder Julio Rodriguez, last season’s Rookie of the Year, has belted five doubles and five home runs, leading the team with five stolen bases. While Rodriguez’s batting average is way down, he is making the most of his damage. Ty France leads the team with nine doubles, driving in 15 runs. Newly acquired Teoscar Hernandez is second on the team with six home runs. J.P. Crawford has showcased elite plate discipline, walking 16 times and hitting seven doubles.

Luis Castillo will make his fifth start of the season, continuing to solidify his status as an ace. Castillo has pitched to a sparkling 1.52 ERA, striking out 34 batters in 29.2 innings. Opponents have hit just .111 against Castillo’s dominant fastball, which averages 95.0 mph. Penn Murfee has held batters to a .114 batting average against, striking out 10 across 10.1 innings.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Matt Chapman has provided a new brand of offense he had yet to display through his career. Chapman leads the team with 11 doubles, tying for the team lead with five home runs and slashing .364/.446/.659. Chapman is still striking out a little more than would be liked, but his 12 walks have supplemented those strikeouts. Vlad Guerrero, Jr. is also tied for the lead with five home runs, walking 10 times and hitting .333. Bo Bichette is red hot as well, with five doubles, five home runs, and a .340 batting average. Alejandro Kirk has walked more than he has struck out, running a .400 on-base percentage, adding a double and a home run.

Alek Manoah will be tonight’s starter, pitching to a 5.13 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 26.2 innings. Manoah has more than doubled his walk rate, while the effectiveness of his slider is not the same from last season. Erik Swanson owns a 1.54 ERA, striking out 14 batters in 11.2 innings.

Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Seattle is sputtering, but Castillo is the best way to get out of their funk.

Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Seattle -1.5 (+152), under 8.5 (-104)