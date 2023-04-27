Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets. Our MLB odds series has our Nationals Mets prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nationals Mets.

The Washington Nationals have won the first two games of this series in New York. Their pitching has stifled the Mets’ bats, allowing just one run in 18 innings. The Nationals were 7-14 entering this series, while the Mets were 14-7 entering Saturday in San Francisco against the Giants. Washington’s two wins have bumped the Nats up to 9-14, while the Mets have lost four straight to fall to 14-11. New York knows the margins are small in the National League. The Atlanta Braves are setting the pace atop the N.L. East, while the Milwaukee Brewers have also started well. The Pittsburgh Pirates might not remain on top in the N.L. Central, but at 18-8, they certainly have to be taken seriously. What might be especially concerning for the Mets is that the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are near .500. Neither L.A. nor San Diego have played well, but they’re probably going to heat up at some point. The Mets need to bank games and get an advantage so that they’re not fighting uphill for a wild card spot in August and September. The Braves might not let go of the division, so the Mets need to establish a solid position in the wild card race instead of ceding leverage. Getting swept by the Nats at home, if it happens, would be very discouraging for New York.

Here are the Nationals-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Mets Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-110)

New York Mets: -1.5 (-111)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Mets

TV: MASN (Nationals) / SNY (Mets) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Nationals-Mets LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals’ pitching is good when Patrick Corbin is not involved. Washington throttled the Mets with a Tuesday shutout and then a 4-1 win on Wednesday night. It is safe to say that the Nationals have scouted the Mets’ hitters really well, and the pitchers are executing the game plan. Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo have had very good starts for the Mets in this 2023 season, but their teammates are scuffling, and that is filtering through the New York batting order. There are too many easy outs for the Mets right now. Washington doesn’t even have to win this game to cover the run line. Losing by just one run would do. Since the Mets can’t score runs in bunches, riding with the Nats one more time is certainly a reasonable play.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have Joey Lucchesi on the mound, and if you have paid attention to Lucchesi and the Mets in the early part of the season, you know that Lucchesi has developed a new hybrid pitch called a “churve,” a mix of a change-up and a curve. It has baffled opposing hitters for the obvious reason they haven’t seen much of it before. It’s not easy for hitters to read the ball and its spin when it comes out of Lucchesi’s hand. The Nationals do not have an imposing offense. Lucchesi can hold the Nats in check and set the table for a New York win. The Mets’ bats are due for a breakout and should be able to score enough to cover.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Nationals could cover, but the odds would tell you the Mets aren’t going to get swept. They will play a good ballgame and win by three runs, 5-2.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5