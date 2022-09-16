MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/16/2022

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays will begin a three-game series in Toronto on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.

Baltimore has gone 75-67 on the season, sitting 11.5 games out of the lead for the AL East, and only four and a half games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. A 4-6 record in their last ten games has slipped the team to the brink of contention with only about twenty games left to play this season.

Toronto just wrapped up winning three out of five at home against Tampa Bay, securing second place in the AL East and the top AL Wild Card spot. Toronto is now 81-63, six and a half games behind the Yankees for the lead in the division, and a half a game ahead of both Tampa Bay and Seattle in the Wild Card race.

Here are the Orioles-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Blue Jays Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-140)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 9 (-114)

Under: 9(-106)

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Jordan Lyles will be tonight’s starter for Baltimore. The righty has gone 10-10 with a 4.62 ERA with 124 strikeouts in 156 innings across his 28 starts. Lyles has been slightly better in the second half of his season, with a 4.20 ERA in his last 15 games, going 6-5 in that span. Baltimore’s bullpen has continued its stellar season, even after closer Jorge Lopez was traded away. The group owns a 3.23 ERA that ranks sixth in the league, throwing 560.1 innings. Felix Bautista has taken over the closer duties, with a 1.60 ERA, 13 saves, and 82 strikeouts in 62 innings. Lefty Cionel Perez has been even better, with a 7-1 record and 1.38 ERA in 52 innings.

Anthony Santander is the catalyst of this offense, with 27 home runs and 79 RBI, walking 49 times, all of which lead the team. Ryan Mountcastle has belted 22 home runs and 79 RBI, adding 26 doubles. Austin Hays leads the team with 32 doubles, adding 15 home runs. Cedric Mullins and rookie catcher Adley Rutschman each have 30 doubles. Mullins has hit 14 home runs and leads the team with 31 stolen bases. Jorge Mateo also has added 30 stolen bases. Rutschman is the eighth hitter to total double-digit home runs and has done all his damage in just 94 games.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Toronto has yet to announce a starting pitcher at the time of publication. However, a strong bullpen is waiting and ready once called upon. Closer Jordan Romano has pitched to a 1.94 ERA with 33 saves in 55 appearances, striking out 67 in 55.2 innings. David Phelps, Yimi Garcia, and Tim Mayza all own ERAs below 3.00 with over 40 innings each. Sidearmer Adam Cimber has gone 10-5 with a 3.10 ERA in a team-leading 67 appearances.

Vlad Guerrero, Jr. has elevated this offense, hitting 28 home runs, 33 doubles, and 84 RBI. Bo Bichette leads the team with 41 doubles and 88 RBI, adding 24 home runs. Matt Chapman also has belted 24 home runs, adding 26 doubles in addition to his brilliant defense. Fan favorite Alejandro Kirk leads the team with a .295 batting average, hitting 13 home runs and 19 doubles while walking more than he has struck out. George Springer has belted 20 home runs and leads the team with 13 stolen bases. Toronto is ninth in the league with 172 home runs and third in the league with 279 doubles.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Toronto just has too much offense.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto -1.5 (+116), over 9 (-114)