MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/1/2022

A pair of teams looking to find their footing before the conclusion of the regular season will go head-to-head as the Texas Rangers continue their road trip at Fenway Park to battle it out with the Boston Red Sox. Check out our MLB odds series, where our Rangers-Red Sox prediction and pick will come true.

With the final month of the MLB regular season kicking off, the last-place Red Sox would want nothing more to make baseball history by having a magical September run to inch themselves back into the postseason conversation. This all starts on Thursday, as Boston will send out the 42-year-old southpaw in Rich Hill, who is 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA on the year.

Similarly, for the Rangers, things are looking bleak in the final 30 days of the MLB campaign. With a 58-71 overall record through their first 129 games played, the Rangers will need to go streaking if they want to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention in the not-too-distant future. Regardless, Texas will call upon RHP Glenn Otto, who is 6-8 with. 4.79 ERA in 2022.

Here are the Rangers-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Red Sox Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (+132)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+110)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

With the Rangers riding a four-game losing streak, Texas is in full-blown panic mode. At first glance at the standings, the Rangers are clearly out of the division race as they sit 25 games back in the AL West, but time is also running out and looking grim in the Wild Card race as they trail by 12 games in that department. With that being said, Texas pretty much needs to have a perfect month of September which would include only a couple or no losses at all. While this is certainly a tall task, the Rangers will need to keep their focus on one game at a time starting with a matchup against the Red Sox this evening.

In an attempt to snap their four-game skid and cover the spread in doing so, Texas will need to rely on a better collective pitching effort from top to bottom if they want any shot in this one. Over the course of their losing streak, the Rangers have been outscored 29-15. As a whole, Texas has been a fairly below mediocre pitching squad as they have posted a collective 4.10 ERA and have only recorded 42 quality starts.

Clearly, the importance of Glenn Otto pitching into the later frames of this one will be of utmost importance. Fortunately for Texas, Otto is entering September after having a remarkable month of August from the mound in which he nine earned runs in 27 2/3 innings over a span of five outings. With the Texas offense appearing wishy-washy at times, the Rangers’ one-way ticket to covering the spread may fall on the shoulders of Glenn Otto.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

After a disastrous couple-week stretch that Boston has truly not been able to recover from, the Red Sox have a slightly better shot of making the playoffs in comparison to the Rangers, but that doesn’t mean that the odds aren’t stacked against them. Trailing in the Wild Card by eight games, Boston can’t afford to come out flat on Thursday in front of their home fans.

Luckily, unlike the Rangers, the Red Sox aren’t entering play fresh off of a losing streak. In fact, the Red Sox were able to snap a three-game losing streak of their own with an impressive win over the playoff-worthy Twins. In that matchup, Boston was able to a 13-hit performance that included shortstop Xander Bogaerts clubbing a grand slam on his way to a five-RBI night. If the ‘Sox can get the same amount of production from their big names on offense, then look out for the Red Sox to be sitting pretty once today’s action concludes.

Additionally, the old man himself in Rich Hill would love to leave his mark in this all but an important showdown with the Rangers. The ageless wonder is enjoyed a respectable campaign, and also has never lost against the Rangers with a 3-0 record to go along with a 2.86 ERA in six career appearances.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

With desperation at an all-time high, both the Red Sox and Rangers currently sit on the brink of seeing their season come to an end. While crazier things have happened, each side is parched for a victory this evening. Even though the Rangers are in the midst of a long and grueling losing streak, they should have just enough firepower to cover the +1.5 spread and make a game of things late on the road at Fenway.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-132)