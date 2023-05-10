The Boston Red Sox (21-16) look to bounce back Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Braves (25-11). This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Braves prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

The Braves scored four runs in the first inning Tuesday night and that is all they needed. The Braves took an 8-1 lead after the fifth inning and went on to win the game 9-3. Matt Olson hit a home run in the game to help the Braves while Sean Murphy and Orlando Arcia each had three hits. Charlie Morton was the winning pitcher as he went six innings, struck out seven and allowed two runs. Alex Verdugo and Justin Turner made up for five of Boston’s eight hits. Turner also added a home run to his stat line. Nick Pivetta suffered the loss after giving up seven runs in four innings of work. The big story for the Red Sox is Masataka Yoshida ending his hit streak after an 0-5 night at the plate.

The pitching matchup for this game will be Brayan Bello vs Dylan Lee.

Here are the Red Sox-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Braves Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-142)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 10 (-104)

Under: 10 (-118)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Braves

TV: NESN, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox will need to hit their way to victory in this game. On the season, they are third in batting average and OPS while hitting the sixth most home runs and most doubles. Boston has a good offense and they are capable of putting up runs. They average almost six runs per game on the season as well. The Red Sox will need to score six or seven runs to win this game.

Atlanta will not be using a starting pitcher in this game. They will likely use six or seven pitchers to try and win this game. If the Red Sox can get to just one or two of those relievers, Atlanta will run out of pitchers eventually. Boston has a chance to have a big game, but they need to hit and put up some runs.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta can definitely put up a few runs in this game. Bello has allowed 24 hits in 17 1/3 innings pitched this season. He has not gone over five innings in any of his starts this season. He has also not allowed less than five hits in any of his starts this season. Atlanta is seventh in the MLB in batting average, second in OPS and they walk the fifth most. The Braves have scored the fifth most runs in the MLB, as well. Atlanta should be able to score some runs in this game and get to Bello. If the Braves can knock Bello out of this game early, they will win this game and cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Braves are having a bullpen game in this one. Atlanta has one of the better bullpens in the MLB, so this should not be a problem for them. Boston will have trouble with the Braves pitching in this game, so Atlanta will cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+118), Under 10 (-118)