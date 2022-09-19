The Detroit Tigers will travel to take on the Baltimore Orioles in the first of their three-game series in Baltimore on Monday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Tigers-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below.

The 2022 season was supposed to mark the beginning of the end of a painful rebuild in Detroit. Instead, the team seems to have retreated further into their rebuild, going 55-91 and sitting in a distant last place in the AL Central. General Manager Al Avila was fired, but leaves a ton of talent for the new hire.

Baltimore continues to cling to the fringes of playoff contention with a 76-69 record, fourth place in the AL East and just four games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. This is an Orioles team that was stuck in a rebuild forever, but they now have broken the shackles of that label. Manager Brandon Hyde has emerged as a leading candidate for Manager of the Year.

Here are the Tigers-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Orioles Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-118)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Lefty Tyler Alexander will be Monday’s starting pitcher, making his 14th start and 24th overall appearance this season. Alexander has gone 3-10 with a 5.35 ERA in 77.1 innings. Alexander has struggled mightily in his 13 starts, with a 6.87 ERA in 56.1 innings. On the bright side, Alexander has walked just 5.1 percent of the batters he has faced, which ranks in the 88th percentile in the league.

Detroit’s bullpen ranks ninth in the league with a 3.47 ERA in 555 innings pitched this season. Alex Lange has appeared in 63 games, pitching to a 3.83 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 56.1 innings. Andrew Chafin has been great in his first season with Detroit, pitching to a 3.06 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 50 innings. Hard-throwing closer Gregory Soto has a 3.50 ERA with 25 saves and 55 strikeouts in 54 innings. Soto averages about 99 mph on his fastballs, with batters hitting just .215 against the offerings.

Javier Baez leads the team with 14 home runs, 26 doubles, and 58 RBI. Baez has been hot since the All-Star break, worth 2 WAR according to Baseball Reference. Jonathan Schoop is second on the team with 21 doubles, adding 10 home runs. Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase are the other Tigers with double-digit home runs, with Candelario hitting 13 and Haase hitting 12. Detroit is the only team in the league without triple-digit home runs, totaling just 93 on the season.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Tyler Wells is Monday’s starting pitcher for Baltimore. The righty has been the best option for the team, with a 7-6 record and 3.93 ERA in 100.2 innings across 22 starts. Batters have hit just .205 against Wells’ slider, with 28 strikeouts in 117 at-bats against the offering. Baltimore’s bullpen has been great all season, ranking sixth in the league with a 3.25 ERA in 570 innings. New closer Felix Bautista has pitched to a 1.71 ERA with 83 strikeouts and 14 saves in 63 innings. Lefty Cionel Perez, a waiver claim in the offseason, has been brilliant, with a 1.38 ERA in 60 appearances.

Anthony Santander has helped to soften the blow of losing Trey Mancini, with 27 home runs and 79 RBI, both of which lead the team. Ryan Mountcastle is tied for the team lead with 79 RBI and ranks second with 22 home runs. Austin Hays leads the team with 32 doubles, adding 15 home runs. Cedric Mullins leads the team with 31 stolen bases and a .263 batting average, adding 30 doubles and 14 home runs. Jorge Mateo ranks second on the team with 30 stolen bases, adding 13 home runs, 22 doubles, and seven triples. Baltimore ranks 1oth in the league with 254 doubles and is tied for 1oth with 86 stolen bases.

Final Tigers-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Baltimore is just the better team overall in this one.

Final Tigers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore -1.5 (-102), under 8 (-104)