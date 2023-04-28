The New York Yankees will continue their weekend series with the Texas Rangers in a Friday night MLB matchup at Globe Life Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Rangers prediction and pick, laid out below.

The New York Yankees have gone 15-11 to begin their season, winning two in a row after losing their first series of the season. The Yankees have navigated tons of injuries to keep their season from falling off the rails. Manager Aaron Boone has guided the team to the playoffs every year of his tenure.

Texas has swung big in the last couple of offseasons, using those acquisitions to bring their record to 14-11. A new manager in Bruce Bochy is tasked with leading this talented roster to playoff contention. With the expanded Wild Card, Texas is not far off from contention.

Here are the Yankees-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Rangers Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-120)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 7 (-110)

Under: 7 (-110)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Rangers

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB.tv

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Reigning MVP Aaron Judge left last night’s game with hip discomfort, but seems to have avoided anything too serious. Judge had been hot, with five doubles and six home runs, walking 14 times. In his absence, it will likely be Franchy Cordero and/or Willie Calhoun for a couple of days. Neither inspire too much confidence from the fans. Gleyber Torres has enjoyed a bit of a second breakout, walking more than he has struck out while hitting three doubles and four home runs. DJ Lemahieu is fully healthy and showing it, hitting six doubles and three home runs, looking like the old DJ Lemahieu instead of plain old. Rookie Anthony Volpe has impressed in the early going, stealing eight bases in as many attempts, hitting two home runs while carrying a .354 on-base percentage. Anthony Rizzo is hitting .290 with five doubles and five home runs.

Clarke Schmidt will make the start tonight, coming off his best work of the season. Schmidt has pitched to a 6.3o ERA with 24 strikeouts in 20.0 innings. The righty may benefit from throwing his curveball more often, which has held opponents to a .125 batting average. Ian Hamilton has quietly been a slam dunk out of the bullpen, striking out 19 in 14.2 innings, with a 1.84 ERA.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Adolis Garcia is one of the more exciting players in baseball, leading Texas with seven home runs and 29 RBI, adding four doubles and a stolen base. Fellow slugger Nathaniel Lowe leads the team with 10 doubles, belting three home runs and driving in 17 runs. Marcus Semien has hit five doubles and five home runs, attempting to make up for the absence of Corey Seager. Rookie Josh Jung has impressed, hitting five home runs and 16 RBI, batting .281 on the season. Travis Jankowski is red-hot, with a .340 batting average and a team-leading four stolen bases. Jankowski provides little power, but his defense and speed are elite.

Jacob DeGrom, the key offseason pickup for Texas, will make tonight’s start. DeGrom was brilliant in his last start, allowing one run in six innings with 11 strikeouts. On the season, DeGrom has a 3.04 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 26.2 innings, once again averaging nearly 100 mph on his fastball. Dane Dunning has been great in a long relief role, with a 1.06 ERA in 17.0 innings.

Final Yankees-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Texas certainly has the advantage on the mound, and will exploit a weakened Yankee lineup.

Final Yankees-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas -1.5 (+100), under 7 (-110)