Amid all the Spring Training preparations, the Boston Red Sox recently gave a six-year extension to Brayan Bello. While the right-hander is set to remain with the club until 2030, another name in the Bullpen hasn't been granted a long-term deal yet: Tanner Houck.
The pitcher recently spoke to the Red Sox about an extension, but nothing seems imminent yet, per mlbtraderumors.com's Darragh McDonald.
Two factors could be at play in hindering a potential deal, and the first involves Houck's performance. Considering what he's shown last season, the team could be eyeing more evaluation time before making a decision on the 27-year-old. Aside from injuries, one of which saw Houck get smacked by a line drive to the face, the pitcher has yet to prove himself as a starter.
Houck's numbers are visibly different as a starter and a reliever. Coming off the bullpen, the pitcher has a 2.68 ERA, as compared to his 4.17 ERA while lined up as a starter. In addition, Houck's strikeout rate as a reliever (25.9%) is slightly higher than his percentage as a starter (24.6%).
All in all, in 21 games started, Houck tallied a 5.01 ERA and a 6-10 win-loss record in 106 innings pitched this past season.
The other possible dilemma halting an extension might come from Houck's end. The righty might not be interested in a low offer, meaning that a possible route for a larger income depends on his 2024 performance. Considering his eligibility for arbitration in 2025, his bargaining power is at stake this coming season.
Tanner Houck's opportunity for that big-time offer is there. He just has to make sure the on-field results are satisfactory in the management's eyes.