The 2024 MLB season is almost here, and the Boston Red Sox have made a huge signing. On Thursday, it was announced that the Red Sox have agreed to sign Brayan Bello to a massive contract extension worth $55 million over six years, per Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. The deal also includes a seventh-year option.
‘Right-hander Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a six-year, $55 million contract extension that includes a seventh-year club option for $21 million, sources tell ESPN. The Sox lock up the 24-year-old into the 2030s.'
Brayan Bello has been a huge part of the future of the organization since being signed. They initially signed him as an international free agent in 2017 and Bello has made a rise up the system, so the Red Sox finding a way to lock in a homegrown talent is a huge deal for the franchise.
The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic had an up-and-down rookie year in 2022, posting a 2-8 record with a 4.71 ERA in 11 starts. In 2023, Bello did much better, registering a 12-11 record with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts for the Red Sox.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Bello made clear his goal to start on Opening Day, which would be a big honor for the young pitcher.
After reports of a Bello extension on the table, the Red Sox are able to get a new deal in place to keep him in town at least until the next decade. Bello's team begins the season on the road against the Seattle Mariners.