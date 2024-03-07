The Boston Red Sox have disappointed nearly all of their fans since trading Mookie Betts prior to the 2020 season. Since then, the former American League East stalwart has finished in last place in three of the four seasons that have followed. There was some hope that the team would be active in free agency in the offseason, but that idea faded away quickly. The Red Sox recently signed pitcher Brayan Bello to a $55 million extension, but hard-throwing Tanner Houck is still waiting on his new contract.
Tanner Houck on to pitch. He told me that he has indeed talked to the Red Sox about an extension but nothing was imminent. Didn't want to get into details about timeline.
— Rob Bradford (@bradfo) March 7, 2024
Houck has pitched as a starter and a reliever for the Red Sox since 2020, and he appears to be prepared to fill a starter's role this season. He said he has talked to the team about a contract extension, but the two sides are not yet ready to make a deal at this point.
Houck has been moderately successful during his four seasons with the Red Sox, but he has had injury issues and has not been able to demonstrate consistency. Last year he made 21 starts for the Red Sox and he had a 6-10 record with a 5.01 earned run average in a career-high 106.0 innings. Houck struck out 106 batters while walking 41 and giving up 104 hits.
If Houck can stay healthy and remain in the rotation for a full season, he could approach 30 to 35 starts. The 6-5, 226-pound Houck was selected in the first round of the 2017 draft after by the Red Sox after playing his college baseball at Missouri.
Tanner Houck has shown he is not afraid to come inside on right-handed hitters and push them off the plate. He also appears to be the type of pitcher who will not get nervous when opponents have him in threatening situations.