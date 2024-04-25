Trade rumors are already beginning in April. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Dodgers could make sense as a trade destination for Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen, via B/R Walk-Off.
“Kenley Jansen is the one that comes to mind,” Heyman said. “He was a longtime Dodger, started with the Dodgers. Doesn't seem really in place now with the Red Sox… The Red Sox have a winning record right now, doesn't look like they are trying to win that division. I think he'd be happy to be traded at this point. I know he went to Boston figuring they would be a team that would contend. He got a very good contract.
“So Boston, if they do trade him, probably have to pay a little bit of that contract. To me, he's a guy who could be on the move and that would make sense for the Dodgers.”
Jansen is currently in the final year of his contract. The 36-year-old recorded 29 saves while pitching to a 3.63 ERA in 2023. So far in 2024, Jansen has a 2.35 ERA and five saves.
As Heyman noted, Jansen began his career with the Dodgers, ultimately pitching in Los Angeles from 2010-2021. Jansen then spent one season with the Atlanta Braves before joining the Red Sox in 2023.
Boston did not meet their expectations in 2023, and Jansen was mentioned in trade rumors. The Red Sox reportedly told teams that Jansen was available for a potential trade during this past offseason as well.
Will the Dodgers trade for Kenley Jansen?
Los Angeles unquestionably had a huge offseason, signing stars such as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez. LA also acquired Tyler Glasnow via trade.
Still, the Dodgers may be open to acquiring bullpen depth. Evan Phillips, who has quietly emerged as one of the best closers in MLB, will continue to anchor the relief core. The Dodgers have dealt with injury trouble in the bullpen, though, so acquiring a veteran who has plenty of experience pitching in Los Angeles could make sense.
Many players have struggled in big markets. Kenley Jansen is more than familiar with big markets, though, having pitched in Los Angeles and Boston. He certainly found success with the Dodgers, earning three All-Star selections. In fact, he even finished fifth in National League Cy Young voting in 2017.
Jansen made his fourth career All-Star team in 2023 with the Red Sox, so it is clear that he is still pitching at a high level. Boston will need to make a decision in July, but for now they are still evaluating their roster.
The Red Sox have performed well considering how many injuries they have dealt with. It remains to be seen if they can sustain their success given their depth concerns at the moment. Unless the Red Sox get scorching hot and make it clear that they are a contender, Boston will probably consider moving Kenley Jansen before the 2024 trade deadline.
And the Dodgers could end up inquiring about the star reliever.