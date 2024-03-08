The Toronto Blue Jays weren't shy about their ambition to sign one of the best free agents in the market, Shohei Ohtani, in the early goings of the offseason. But even as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat them to the punch, it looked like the Blue Jays were going to splash the cash either way, especially with starting third baseman Matt Chapman hitting free agency as well. However, there didn't seem to be much traction regarding an agreement between the two, and a few days ago, reports came out that Chapman had signed with the San Francisco Giants.
It's unclear how diligently the Blue Jays pursued Chapman. The contract he signed with the Giants (three years, $54 million with early opt-outs) isn't exactly too onerous for the team to match, or even improve upon. Nevertheless, it seems like the Blue Jays did try one last-minute effort to bring back the third baseman.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, “the Blue Jays came late with an offer for third baseman Matt Chapman, believed to be for two years, before he went to the Giants, which were his first choice.”
By then, it seems like the Blue Jays have already soured their relationship with Chapman, as they allowed him to stay a free agent for so long. For a while, it has been obvious that the two parties don't see eye-to-eye, with the third baseman reportedly rejecting a six-year contract extension worth $120 million. This, however, may only be an indication of Chapman's belief that he could get a bigger contract in the near future by bouncing back from an uneven 2023.
Chapman's power production declined last season, but his value has remained mostly steady thanks to his stellar defensive work. He was still worth 3.5 WAR last season, according to Fangraphs, which goes to show how much value he adds to his teams with his glove work.
Only 30 years of age, Chapman should have plenty of productive years ahead of him. It's too early to tell if the Blue Jays will regret letting him go, but their options at third base don't look too hot after Chapman's departure.