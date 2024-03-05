The San Francisco Giants signed third baseman Matt Chapman signed a three-year, $54 million contract, which was much less than Chapman expected to get when he entered free agency. Chapman's deal with the Giants includes opt-outs after the first two years of the deal, which gives him the chance to potentially hit free agency after a stronger season than he had in 2023. Chapman spoke about the unique free agency..
“Definitely a strange market this year,” Matt Chapman said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “and the free agent market was a little abnormal. Our goals were to either get a long-term contract that we felt that I was worth. If not, get the short-term contract with opt-outs and bet on myself. … If I was going to do something long-term, I was going to get the value I'm worth.”
Chapman is a veteran third baseman who provides very strong defense, and a potential to have a very good offensive season if things go right. If not, he usually is at least league-average with the bat. At 30 years old, this will be a crucial year for Chapman if he wants to get a more significant contract than the one he signed with the Giants.
More Scott Boras clients remain unsigned
Scott Boras had four significant free agent clients lingering just a few weeks ago. Cody Bellinger re-signed with the Chicago Cubs on a similar type of deal as Chapman signed with the Giants. It was a three-year, $80 million deal with opt-outs for Cody Bellinger with the Cubs.
At one point in the offseason, Bellinger was rumored to be seeking over $200 million.
Starting pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain unsigned, so Scott Boras still have work to do to get those players on teams this season. It remains to be seen what type of contract those pitchers will get. Given how long they are lingering out there, they might be similar to what Chapman and Bellinger signed.