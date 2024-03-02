The 2023 World Series was contended between two of the best defensive teams in baseball, and it is clear the San Francisco Giants are prioritizing that attribute in MLB free agency. They are signing Matt Chapman to a three-year deal worth $54 million, according to Jon Heyman of New York Post.
The 30-year-old struggled in the latter half of 2023, finishing with just 17 home runs and 54 RBIs in 140 games for the Toronto Blue Jays. Like most of his team, he could not get much going in the American League Wild Card Series versus the Minnesota Twins. While a bounce-back 2024 campaign is perfectly plausible, Chapman has never been a batting average guy (.240 career hitter).
Front offices are going to need to ask themselves if spending a large amount of money on players who strike out a lot and don't get on base very often is a wise approach to employ in the modern game. That is not a personal shot at this former All-Star, as his supreme fielding can balance out his inevitable batting slumps. Moreover, Matt Chapman was one of the most sought-after talents in what is largely a thin MLB free agency class, offensively speaking.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were initially considered the betting favorites to sign the veteran this offseason, but the Blue Jays were also rumored to be in the mix. After this sizable deal, it will be interesting to see how much defense is valued the rest of the winter and in the years to come.