The Chicago Cubs are looking for redemption. Last year, the team went through a rollercoaster of a season. They went from mediocre to the best team in baseball to missing the playoffs in the span of a season. It was an unfortunate end, especially since they had full control of their destiny towards the end of the year.
Now, the Cubs are dealing a slight problem with their lineup. After a few years of struggling with the Dodgers, Cody Bellinger was reinvigorated with his move to Chicago. He played at a high level last season and was arguably the team's best player. With Bellinger hitting free agency, the team is looking to try and retain his services.
As they're trying to negotiate a deal with Bellinger, the Cubs are looking to improve elsewhere on their roster. The Cubs are reportedly trying to connect with Toronto Blue Jays third baseman and multi-time Gold Glover Matt Chapman, per Jon Heyman.
“They are trying to drive a bargain with star center fielder Cody Bellinger and possibly third baseman Matt Chapman. The Bellinger talks have been in a virtual stare-down since November.”
Chapman's bat was pretty solid for the Blue Jays last season. He held a .240 batting average while slashing .330/.424/.755 for the season. However, it was Chapman's glove that got him a lot of recognition. His elite defense earning him his fourth Gold Glove last season for the Jays. There's a reason why the Cubs have a lot of interest in signing the elite third baseman.
As for Bellinger, the former MVP candidate entered a different level during his first season with the Cubs. While he wasn't quite back to his former MVP form in the late 2010s, he still had a pretty impressive season. He held a plus-.300 average for the first time since his MVP season and an OPS+ of 133.
Chapman would certainly be an upgrade over the Cubs' current infield. However, with Bellinger requiring a new deal, trying to acquire the third baseman would be a challenge. Bellinger's elite play last season means that he's likely to demand a much larger deal. It will be interesting to see how the Cubs handle this free agency.