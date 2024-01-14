Dansby Swanson sent a blunt message to the Cubs' front office regarding Cody Bellinger's free agency.

With Shota Imanaga now signed, the Chicago Cubs are forging forward with crafting their perfect 2024 roster. But to Dansby Swanson, the Cubs wouldn't be perfect without Cody Bellinger.

Swanson and his teammates were speaking at 2024's Cubs Convention. The shortstop had a candid message about Chicago's Bellinger plans for the upcoming season, via Marquee Sports Network.

“Before we get to next year, we've got to re-sign Belli,” Swanson said.

Bellinger made his debut with the Cubs in 2023, appearing in 130 games. He hit .307 with 26 home runs, 97 home runs and 20 stolen bases. It was a resurgent season for Bellinger as his batting average and steals were a career-high and his home runs and RBI were his highest since 2019.

He played a massive role in the Cubs' success on offense. Bellinger led the team in batting average, home runs and RBI. He was second on the team behind just Nico Hoerner's 43. If Chicago wants to make noise in the NL Central, having Bellinger in the lineup would certainly help.

Still a free agent, the Cubs could still opt to bring Bellinger back. After signing Imanaga, Chicago now seems engaged in the offseason and ready to build out their roster. Bellinger would give the team their big bat back in the middle of the lineup.

If they were to miss out on Cody Bellinger, having Dansby Swanson at shortstop would be Chicago's saving grace. But even Swanson knows the Cubs are a better team with Bellinger. It'll be up to the front office to follow through on Dansby Swanson's message.