By XC Enriquez · 6 min read

Steam is the PC gamer’s best friend, take a peek at some of the most played Steam Games of 2022.

Goose Goose Duck

Developed and Published by: Gaggle Studios, Inc.

“Goose, goose, DUCK? A game of social deduction where you and your fellow geese must work together to complete your mission. Keep an eye out for those malicious Mallards and other birds, who have infiltrated your team and will do anything to stop you.”

Goose Goose Duck, released in October 2021 as a free-to-play game, rose to relevance in late 2022. It is a social deduction game, not unlike Among Us which also became a massive hit in the past few years. The player surge of Goose Goose Duck saw its player base increase from 15k to upwards of 400k, and the surge is still ongoing. In fact, it reached an all-time peak of 475k players on January 2, 2023.

ARK: Survival Evolved

Developed and Published by: Studio Wildcard

“As a man or woman stranded naked, freezing and starving on the shores of a mysterious island called ARK, you must hunt, harvest resources, craft items, grow crops, research technologies, and build shelters to withstand the elements. Use your cunning and resources to kill or tame & breed the leviathan dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming the land, and team up with or prey on hundreds of other players to survive, dominate… and escape!”

ARK: Survival Evolved, a survival game released in 2017, had an average of 70k concurrent players in the first half of 2022. In June, the game reached an all-time peak of 250k concurrent players after it became available for free-to-keep for a limited time. After a few months, the player count normalized back to its usual range of 70-80k.

Elden Ring

Developed by: FromSoftware Inc.

Published by: FromSoftware Inc. & Bandai Namco Entertainment

“Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.”

Of course, Elden Ring makes the list. Released February this year, it reached an all-time peak of almost 1 million on Steam only. Now, this seems to have normalized to just under 100k concurrent players, but the game itself is still incredibly relevant. It was critically acclaimed, and constantly topped a plethora of game listings and the Steam charts were no exception.

Elden Ring was named Game of the Year for 2022 as well, and its widespread success made it one of the top grossing games on Steam this year. It’s currently 30% off in the Steam Winter Sale, so it’s also a great time to pick up FromSoft’s successful Souls-like game.

Apex Legends

Developed by: Respawn Entertainment

Published by: Electronic Arts

“Conquer with character in Apex Legends, a free-to-play Hero shooter where legendary characters with powerful abilities team up to battle for fame & fortune on the fringes of the Frontier.

Master an ever-growing roster of diverse Legends, deep-tactical squad play, and bold, new innovations that go beyond the Battle Royale experience — all within a rugged world where anything goes. Welcome to the next evolution of Hero Shooter.”

Apex Legends is one of the top esports titles internationally and is one of the most famous battle royales there is. Since its release in 2020, Apex Legends has become a staple for both competitive and casual gamers that enjoy squad-based battle royales. It has also experienced a resurgence this year with 300k concurrent players, almost doubling its count from 2021. It reached an all-time peak of over half a million players in August, right before the Ranked Season 10 began.

As one of Steam’s highest earning games, Apex Legends is also present in more than one of Steam’s charts for 2022.

Destiny 2

Developed and Published by: Bungie

“Dive into the world of Destiny 2 to explore the mysteries of the solar system and experience responsive first-person shooter combat. Unlock powerful elemental abilities and collect unique gear to customize your Guardian’s look and playstyle. Enjoy Destiny 2’s cinematic story, challenging co-op missions, and a variety of PvP modes alone or with friends. Download for free today and write your legend in the stars.”

Destiny 2 has since enjoyed a stable player base since its 2017 release, which averaged at about 80k concurrent players in 2022. The move to a free-to-play model in 2019 also helped it grow and maintain its player base. It peaked at just under 300k players in February 2022, right before the Witch Queen expansion was released.

This FPS-MMORPG hybrid title is also one of Steam’s top earning games for 2022 despite being free-to-play.

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Developed by: PUBG Studios

Published by: Krafton

“Land on strategic locations, loot weapons and supplies, and survive to become the last team standing across various, diverse Battlegrounds.

Squad up and join the Battlegrounds for the original Battle Royale experience that only PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS can offer.”

Previously known as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, PUBG: Battlegrounds is a battle royale game initially released late 2017. Throughout 2022, PUBG has gotten an average of 300k concurrent players, and that number peaked at 700k as it went free-to-play at the start of the year.

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS tops another Steam chart as one of the top revenue generators on the storefront despite turning free-to-play.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Developed by: Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment

Published by: Valve

“Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) expands upon the team-based action gameplay that it pioneered when it was launched 19 years ago.

CS: GO features new maps, characters, weapons, and game modes, and delivers updated versions of the classic CS content (de_dust2, etc.).”

CS:GO released in 2012 as a successor to Counter-Strike: Source. Since then, it has remained a pillar of esports and gaming. A full 6 years after its release, it adapted to a free-to-play model, only cultivating its ever-growing player base. In 2022, it reached a million concurrent players reliably, only showing the persistent relevance of the title over the years.

Dota 2

Developed and Published by: Valve

“Every day, millions of players worldwide enter battle as one of over a hundred Dota heroes. And no matter if it’s their 10th hour of play or 1,000th, there’s always something new to discover. With regular updates that ensure a constant evolution of gameplay, features, and heroes, Dota 2 has taken on a life of its own.”

Dota 2, a popular MOBA game released in 2013, has maintained a strong player base over the years. In 2022, the game reached a peak of 500 thousand concurrent players, solidifying its status as a leading title in the esports world and the Steam charts. Its dedicated player base and frequent updates have contributed to its enduring popularity. Despite being free-to-play, it’s also one of the highest grossing games on Steam.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developed and Published by: Techland

“Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus—and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Developed by: Infinity Ward, Activision Shanghai, and more

Published by: Activision

“Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. From small-scale, high-stakes infiltration tactical ops to highly classified missions, players will deploy alongside friends in a truly immersive experience.

Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights.”

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Developed and Published by: Konami Digital Entertainment

“The definitive digital edition of the competitive card game that has been evolving for over 20 years! Duel at the highest level against Duelists all over the world.”