By XC Enriquez · 6 min read

Steam released the Top Games for 2022, according to Gross Revenue. Free titles made it to the list, such as CS:GO and Dota 2, along with Call of Duty Modern Warfare II.

Top Earning Steam Games 2022

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Developed by: PUBG Studios

Published by: Krafton

“Land on strategic locations, loot weapons and supplies, and survive to become the last team standing across various, diverse Battlegrounds.

Squad up and join the Battlegrounds for the original Battle Royale experience that only PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS can offer.”

Previously known as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, PUBG: Battlegrounds is a battle royale game initially released late 2017. For the first few years of its lifetime, it was a paid game. It became free-to-play for Windows and all other platforms since earlier this year.

PUBG: Battlegrounds tops another Steam chart as one of the most played games this year, experiencing over 330k concurrent players this year. Since adapting its free-to-play model, most of the revenue that the game generates comes from its Battle Pass and skin packs.

Destiny 2

Developed and Published by: Bungie

“Dive into the world of Destiny 2 to explore the mysteries of the solar system and experience responsive first-person shooter combat. Unlock powerful elemental abilities and collect unique gear to customize your Guardian’s look and playstyle. Enjoy Destiny 2’s cinematic story, challenging co-op missions, and a variety of PvP modes alone or with friends. Download for free today and write your legend in the stars.”

Destiny 2, like the previous title, began as a pay to play game on its initial release in 2017 before becoming free to play in 2019. The FPS-MMO hybrid game has since enjoyed a stable player base, which averaged at about 80k concurrent players this year. After going free-to-play, Destiny 2 primarily generates revenue via its Annual Pass and other bundles, which are available regularly for its steady community.

Apex Legends

Developed by: Respawn Entertainment

Published by: Electronic Arts

“Conquer with character in Apex Legends, a free-to-play* Hero shooter where legendary characters with powerful abilities team up to battle for fame & fortune on the fringes of the Frontier.

Master an ever-growing roster of diverse Legends, deep-tactical squad play, and bold, new innovations that go beyond the Battle Royale experience — all within a rugged world where anything goes. Welcome to the next evolution of Hero Shooter.”

Apex Legends is one of the top esports titles internationally and is one of the most famous battle royales there is. Since its release in 2020, Apex Legends has become a staple for both competitive and casual gamers that enjoy squad-based battle royales. It has also experienced a resurgence this year with 300k concurrent players, almost doubling its count from 2021. As one of Steam’s most played games, Apex Legends is also present in more than one of Steam’s charts for 2022.

Apex Legends is free to play, and mostly earns from lootboxes, battle pass, and premium currency for skins.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Developed by: Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment

Published by: Valve

“Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) expands upon the team-based action gameplay that it pioneered when it was launched 19 years ago.

CS: GO features new maps, characters, weapons, and game modes, and delivers updated versions of the classic CS content (de_dust2, etc.).”

As one of the OGs, CS:GO still makes one of Steam’s most earning games this year. It’s the oldest game of the bunch, being released in 2012 building upon Counter-Strike: Source. In 2018, a full 6 years after its release, it has also adapted to a free-to-play model, with most of its revenue coming from weapon and player skins as well as lootboxes. It has one of the most active esports scene globally.

Dota 2

Developed and Published by: Valve

“Every day, millions of players worldwide enter battle as one of over a hundred Dota heroes. And no matter if it’s their 10th hour of play or 1,000th, there’s always something new to discover. With regular updates that ensure a constant evolution of gameplay, features, and heroes, Dota 2 has taken on a life of its own.”

Another Valve title makes the list, this time 2013’s Dota 2. The popular MOBA game enjoys an average of 500k concurrent players, making it one of the most played games on the storefront as well. Dota 2 is also free to play and has developed an economy of its own with Arcanas and other accessories. It also has a battle pass system and loot boxes occasionally, most recently a “Swag Bag” to celebrate The International 2022.

Elden Ring

Developed by: FromSoftware Inc.

Published by: FromSoftware Inc. & Bandai Namco Entertainment

“Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.”

Of course, Elden Ring makes the list. Released February this year, it reached an all-time peak of almost 1 million on Steam only. Elden Ring was named Game of the Year for 2022 as well, and its widespread success made it one of the top grossing games on Steam this year. It’s currently 30% off in the Steam Winter Sale, so it’s also a great time to pick up FromSoft’s successful Souls-like game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Developed by: Infinity Ward, Activision Shanghai, and more

Published by: Activision

“Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. From small-scale, high-stakes infiltration tactical ops to highly classified missions, players will deploy alongside friends in a truly immersive experience.

Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights.”

This refers to the 2022 reboot sequel released a few months ago, not to be confused with Modern Warfare 2, the 2009 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II broke multiple records series-wise as the fastest Call of Duty game to generate US$1 billion in revenue. Of course, its success on Steam played no small part in this, making it one of Steam’s most successful games in terms of revenue for this year despite only being a couple months old.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE

Developed and Published by: CAPCOM Co., Ltd.

“Rise to the challenge and join the hunt! In Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment in the award-winning and top-selling Monster Hunter series, you’ll become a hunter, explore brand new maps and use a variety of weapons to take down fearsome monsters as part of an all-new storyline. The PC release also comes packed with a number of additional visual and performance enhancing optimizations.”

While not having as much players as most of the games in this list, Monster Hunter Rise has a dedicated community. It bounces around 20 to 30 thousand concurrent players, and reached its all-time peak in June 2022 with a whopping 230k players due to the release of Sunbreak.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developed and Published by: Techland

“Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus—and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope.”

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Developed by: 24 Entertainment

Published by: NetEase Games Global

“NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is an up to 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience with martial arts inspired melee combat, gravity defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee & ranged weapons, legendary customizable heroes with epic abilities – inspired by the legends of the Far East.”

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Developed and Published by: Konami Digital Entertainment

“The definitive digital edition of the competitive card game that has been evolving for over 20 years! Duel at the highest level against Duelists all over the world.”