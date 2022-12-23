By Zen Angeles · 3 min read

Famous YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, also known widely as MrBeast has recently claimed the record for most subscribers gained in a week during 2022, without even trying to gun for it. MrBeast has a lot of records and milestones already reached during 2022 such as finally getting the Red Button like Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg with 100 million subscribers. He has actually surpassed PewDiePie and now in the 4th position of most subscribed channel, following channels like T-Series, SET India, and Cocomelon. As an individual content creator, MrBeast is definitely the highest and have already surpassed the Youtube king himself, PewDiePie.

MrBeast’s videos generate a lot of views by the use of the concept of virality where viewership is generated by people’s interest in watching his videos. In this case, he is using the method of giving out tons of opportunities for his subscribers to participate in his video and a chance to win a handful of prizes, in forms of cash or luxuries. He has done every fun thing possible and imaginable in large scale productions like playing hide and seek in a theme park or buying and giving out a private island, as well as getting crazy as recreating the Squid Game games for people to experience. Another year has passed and his channel just keeps on growing by the second.

According to PwnyyGaming, a Twitter account that tracks YouTube analytics including subscribers, MrBeast’s is currently leading in channel growth than the 2nd highest in most subscribed channel, which is Cocomelon. In his recent report, MrBeast has a daily growth rate of 6 fold than Cocomelon’s channel. This indicates that MrBeast might eventually overtake Cocomelon into taking its spot as the number 2 most subscribed channel in Youtube.

Latest Daily Subscriber Rate Updates:



Cocomelon: 73,537 🔽 (150M)

MrBeast: 432,043 🔽 (122M) pic.twitter.com/LxaB7k7Mx5 — YT Battles 📊 (@pwnyygaming) December 21, 2022

In addition to this, MrBeast’s main channel just broke the record of having the highest known weekly total across all of YouTube in 2022 with a whopping 3,188,959 subscribers for the week of December 12-18. This will further secure his spot in the top channels on the platform, and would eventually overtake most of its competition in no time. MrBeast’s videos also do not fall under 1 million views unlike most of the top channels now, which is also a good measurement for them to have. This will indicate their concurrent viewership in each video, which would then have more interest with their future creations. More people would then subscribe because of all the interesting and fun videos they would release.

📊🔥 Fastest Growing YouTube Channels Week 50 of 2022 (Subscribers Gained December 12-18)



⚡ MrBeast's 3,188,959 subscribers gained last week is the highest known weekly total across all of YouTube in 2022! pic.twitter.com/B1Wm9yemcS — YT Battles 📊 (@pwnyygaming) December 20, 2022

After hitting the 100 million subscriber mark last July 29, his subscriber count went down for a good 3 months to a stable 90m however, when November came, it suddenly bounced back. After the first week of December, MrBeast then had a constant increase of around 2 to 3 million per week, totaling now up to 122 million as of writing. When he himself saw the statistics layed out by PwnyyGaming, he couldn’t believe what he saw and replied to the statistics with “In a week? Crazy lol,” shortly after PwnyyGaming posted it. The growth of his channel will still steadily increase, especially with the great content he’s been chucking out in the year 2022.

It is only a matter of time when MrBeast overtakes most of the top channels, and be proclaimed as the number 1 channel in Youtube. In the meantime, let us all enjoy his content by subscribing to his main channel MrBeast for him to break another Youtube record next year.

