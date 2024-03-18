Are you ready to win some money? MrBeast can help make that happen.
The Washington Post reports that the YouTube star is now going mainstream with a massive reality game show after a deal was struck with Amazon MGM.
About Beast Games
This new competitive show will be called Beast Games. It will consist of 1,000 contestants vying for a 5 million dollar cash prize. This makes for the biggest prize ever offered on television or streaming.
It will be a change of approach for MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), who doesn't sway too far from YouTube. He'll host the new show, which will be available in 240 countries and territories globally.
Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said, “MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world. We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience.”
Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said, “When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever.”
As for what the show's creator thinks, MrBeast said, “My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms. Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”
Crossing over from YouTube or other social platforms isn't always easy
In 2010, YouTube star Lukas Cruikshank released the film Fred: The Movie, which bombed horribly. Also, in 2019, NBC gave YouTuber Lilly Singh a chance at a late show, but it failed after two seasons.
But just because it didn't work out well for some doesn't mean it won't for others. MrBeast seems universally popular, as he's made numerous guest appearances on talk shows, reality television, and elsewhere. If anyone can pull off a mega-reality game show like this, he can.