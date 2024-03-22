The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Austin Texas and Circuit of the Americas for a road race. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with an EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
After being on the concrete of Bristol last week, NASCAR moved to Austin, Texas to Circuit of the Americas. This race at COTA has 20 different turns, including gentile curves and tight, hair-pin style turns. It has multiple elevation changes and is a bumpy track overall. It is a 3.426-mile long track, with just two main straightaways as well. In the 2023 race, Tyler Reddick took the win, edging out Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman. He will look to repeat as a champion on this course. This race will see the return of Shane Van Gisbergen to the top NASCAR circuit. He currently primarily races in the Xfinity Series, but built his name in open-wheel racing.
Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.
NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas Odds
Tyler Reddick: +450
Chase Elliott: +750
Shane Van Gisbergen: +900
William Byron: +1000
Christopher Bell: +1000
Ty Gibbs: +1100
Ross Chastain: +1200
Kyle Larson: +1200
Martin Truex Jr: +1300
Kyle Busch: +1500
AJ Allmendinger: +1500
Daniel Suarez: +1600
Michael McDowell: +1700
Denny Hamlin: +2200
Chris Buescher: +2500
Alex Bowman: +2500
Austin Cindric: +2800
Kamui Kobayashi: +4000
Ryan Blaney: +5000
Joey Logano: +5500
Chase Briscoe: +5500
How to Watch Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas
TV: Fox
Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT
*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Favorites To Win Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas
Tyler Reddick enters as the favorite after winning this race last year. He has qualified in the top four each time at this track and finished ninth, fifth, and first in his three races here. Reddick has also been solid on road courses. Last year at the Charlotte Roval, Watkins Glen, and the Indy Road Course, he finished in the top eight each time. He did struggle at Sonoma last year though. Outside of Sonomoa, in his 14 road races, Reddick has finished in the top ten in 13 of them, with three wins. He has also led laps in nine of them.
Chase Elliott has also been great on this track. He did not compete in the race on this track last year due to injury, but in his other two races, he has a fourth-placed finish in 2022 and a first-place finish in 2021. Elliott is also solid on road courses. He has won seven times on road courses in his career. He has also led laps in 20 of his 29 races on road courses. In 2023, Eliotts, finished ninth at the Charlotte Roval, second on the Indy Road Course, and fifth in Sonoma. His only poor performance on a road course last year was a 32nd-place finish at Watkins Glen.
Shane Van Gisbergen rounds out the top tier in terms of odds. He does not have a long history in NASCAR to fall back on. He won in the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series event in the Chicago Street race. At the Indy Road Course, he finished tenth and led a lap in the race. With the elevation changes and track style, this race can be seen as closest to Sonoma and Watkins Glen, but it is not far from the Chicago Street course. This should give some confidence to Van Gisbergen. Still, many drivers were not happy when he came and won his first race. It could be entirely possible for groups of drivers to box him in and ensure he does not finish first.
Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas
Ty Gibbs is a little further down the odds board. In his only COTA race last year, he finished ninth. Still, Gibbs has shown to be solid on these road tracks. He did well on them in both the ARCA and Xfinity Series. Last year, he finished fourth at the Charlotte Roval, and fifth at Watkins Glen. He has yet to lead a lap on a road course in the Cup Series though, and will need to change that
Alex Bowman has consistently done well on this track. In three starts, he has finished eighth in 2021, fifth in 2022, and sixth in 2023. Further, Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolets have done great on this track in general, both of which Alex Bowman is a part of. He has yet to win on a road track, but last year finished in the top eight three times.
Joey Logano is well down the odds board and is not known as a great road track driver. Still, Logano has shown he can do well on a road track. In 2021, he finished third, one the first stage of the race on this track. He was in third in 2022, before an accident caused him to finish 31st. Last year, Logano finished fifth at the Charlotte Roval, tenth at Watkins Glen, and third at Sonoma. He won at Watkins Glen back in 2015, and from 2020 into 2021, he had a stretch of four straight races on road courses finishing inside the top five.
Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas Prediction & Pick
Road courses can be difficult to predict. One thing is true, Chevrolets have been great on this track. They have won two of the three races here and had five drivers in the top seven last year when a Toytoa won. The best play in this race is on that fact, but some drivers have a great history here. Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman have both shown to be solid on this track. Chase Elliott has not won in a long time, but this could be a breakthrough for him. Further, some drivers do not always do great on road courses who can surprise them here, like Joey Logano. The prediction in this race at Circuit of the Americas in a continuation of trends, where Chevrolets do well, and the road track warriors continue.
Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas Prediction & Pick: Tyler Reddick Winner (+450), Ty Gibbs Top Five (+140) Alex Bowman Top Five (+300), Chevrolet Top Manufacturer (+130)